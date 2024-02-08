Lightspeed Commerce reports Q3 loss, revenue up 27% from year earlier

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$40.2 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose 27 per cent compared with a year earlier. A Lightspeed logo is shown at the company's offices in Montreal, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 9:33 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 9:42 am.

MONTREAL — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$40.2 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose 27 per cent compared with a year earlier.

The Montreal-based e-commerce technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss amounted to 26 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a loss of US$814.8 million or US$5.39 per diluted share a year earlier when the company took a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of US$748.7 million.

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says it earned US$11.8 million or eight cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of US$400,000 or zero cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for what was the third quarter of the company’s 2024 financial year totalled US$239.7 million, up from US$188.7 million a year earlier.

In its outlook for its full 2024 financial year, Lightspeed says it expects revenue of about US$895 million to US$905 million, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be break even or better.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LSPD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

1h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

51m ago

Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup
Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory. Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment...

2h ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

1h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

51m ago

Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup
Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory. Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment...

2h ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

14h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

16h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

21h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos