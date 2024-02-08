Man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident in Richmond Hill

Jarret Koworvsky Jean Louis of Richmond Hill
By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 8, 2024 3:44 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 3:50 pm.

A man from Richmond Hill is wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to an alleged road rage incident this week, York Regional Police said.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Oneida Crescent and Red Maple Road in Richmond Hill just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday for a collision.

Police learned that the incident began in the Bantry Avenue and Yonge Street area, where the driver of a Kia pulled up beside the victim and flashed him with a flashlight while brandishing a knife and threatening to kill him.

It’s alleged the victim drove to Oneida Crescent, where he exited his vehicle to confront the suspect, who then ran at the victim with a knife.

The victim got back into his vehicle, drove a short distance, and exited his car again. It was reported to police that the suspect then intentionally drove his vehicle at the victim, striking him and hit a pole.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police noted.

The male suspect was last seen driving westbound on Oneida Crescent. He has been identified as 26-year-old Jarret Koworvsky Jean Louis of Richmond Hill.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats.

The suspect is approximately five-foot-eight with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black puffy waist-length winter jacket with a white T-shirt and grey sweat pants. An image has been released.

