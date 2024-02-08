Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,919.64, down 49.54 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $46.20 on 10.3 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecoms. Down $1.99, or 3.75 per cent, to 51.08 on 6.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $43.39 on 6.2 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 2.37 per cent to 24.19 on six million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecoms. Down 55 cents, or $2.34 to 22.96 on 5.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Down 16 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $30.25 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc.is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.The company announced Thursday in an open letter signed by chief executive Mirko Bibic that 4,800 jobs “at all levels of the company” would be cut.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Down $6.43 or 24.4 per cent, to $19.90. The company reported a loss of US$40.2 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose 27 per cent compared with a year earlier. The Montreal-based e-commerce technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss amounted to 26 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.(TSX:FFH). Down $166.85 or 11.9 per cent, to $1,237.55 after a short seller alleged the company manipulated asset values. In a report, Muddy Waters Research, which said it was short Fairfax, said it believed a conservative adjustment-to-book value for the company should be 18 per cent lower than reported.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B) Down $7.66 or 14.7 per cent to $44.45. Bombardier Inc. shares slid after the business jet maker forecast slower-than-expected growth, despite a jump in plane deliveries and profit last year. While lower than analysts had predicted, the company’s outlook still featured earnings and delivery numbers well above those of 2023 in the face of ongoing supply chain snarls and slumping global demand for business jets.

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Down 56 cents, or 6.8 per cent, to $7.67. Cineplex Inc. reported Thursday that it incurred a $9 million loss in its fourth quarter, which compared with a profit of $10.2 million a year earlier. The quarter ended Dec. 31 spanned a usually busy period for movie watching as Academy Awards bait is typically debuted in the latter half of the year, but last year the entertainment business faced several unique factors, including lengthy Hollywood strikes that threatened the movie release schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press