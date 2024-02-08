Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,919.64, down 49.54 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $46.20 on 10.3 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecoms. Down $1.99, or 3.75 per cent, to 51.08 on 6.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $43.39 on 6.2 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 2.37 per cent to 24.19 on six million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecoms. Down 55 cents, or $2.34 to 22.96 on 5.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Down 16 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $30.25 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc.is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.The company announced Thursday in an open letter signed by chief executive Mirko Bibic that 4,800 jobs “at all levels of the company” would be cut.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Down $6.43 or 24.4 per cent, to $19.90. The company reported a loss of US$40.2 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose 27 per cent compared with a year earlier. The Montreal-based e-commerce technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss amounted to 26 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.(TSX:FFH). Down $166.85 or 11.9 per cent, to $1,237.55 after a short seller alleged the company manipulated asset values. In a report, Muddy Waters Research, which said it was short Fairfax, said it believed a conservative adjustment-to-book value for the company should be 18 per cent lower than reported.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B) Down $7.66 or 14.7 per cent to $44.45. Bombardier Inc. shares slid after the business jet maker forecast slower-than-expected growth, despite a jump in plane deliveries and profit last year. While lower than analysts had predicted, the company’s outlook still featured earnings and delivery numbers well above those of 2023 in the face of ongoing supply chain snarls and slumping global demand for business jets.

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Down 56 cents, or 6.8 per cent, to $7.67. Cineplex Inc. reported Thursday that it incurred a $9 million loss in its fourth quarter, which compared with a profit of $10.2 million a year earlier. The quarter ended Dec. 31 spanned a usually busy period for movie watching as Academy Awards bait is typically debuted in the latter half of the year, but last year the entertainment business faced several unique factors, including lengthy Hollywood strikes that threatened the movie release schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

5h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

21h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos