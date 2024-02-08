NASA climate satellite blasts off to survey oceans and atmosphere of a warming Earth

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on NASA's Plankton, Aerosol Cloud Ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. NASA’s newest climate satellite rocketed into orbit to survey the world’s oceans and atmosphere in never-before-seen detail. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 1:47 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 2:26 am.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest climate satellite rocketed into orbit Thursday to survey the world’s oceans and atmosphere in never-before-seen detail.

SpaceX launched the Pace satellite on its $948 million mission before dawn, with the Falcon rocket heading south over the Atlantic to achieve a rare polar orbit.

The satellite will spend at least three years studying the oceans from 420 miles (676 kilometers) up, as well as the atmosphere. It will scan the globe daily with two of the science instruments. A third instrument will take monthly measurements.

“It’s going to be an unprecedented view of our home planet,” said project scientist Jeremy Werdell.

The observations will help scientists improve hurricane and other severe weather forecasts, detail Earth’s changes as temperatures rise and better predict when harmful algae blooms will happen.

NASA already has more than two dozen Earth-observing satellites and instruments in orbit. But Pace should give better insights into how atmospheric aerosols like pollutants and volcanic ash and sea life like algae and plankton interact with each other.

“Pace will give us another dimension” to what other satellites observe, said NASA’s director of Earth science, Karen St. Germain.

Pace — short for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem — is the most advanced mission ever launched to study ocean biology.

Current Earth-observing satellites can see in seven or eight colors, according to Werdell. Pace will see in 200 colors that will allow scientists to identify the types of algae in the sea and types of particles in the air.

Scientists expect to start getting data in a month or two.

NASA is collaborating with India on another advanced Earth-observing satellite due to launch this year. Named Nisar, it will use radar to measure the effect of rising temperatures on glaciers and other melting icy surfaces.

NASA’s Pace project persevered despite efforts by the Trump administration to cancel it.

“It has been a long, strange trip as they say,” Werdell said before the launch.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

10h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

3h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

7h ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

9h ago

Top Stories

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

10h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

3h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

7h ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled country after murder
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled country after murder

The final suspect in a Leslieville shooting that killed an innocent mother has fled to Somalia. Caryn Ceolin with how a suspect in a murder investigation was able to leave the country and the challenges now trying to track him down.

9h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

13h ago

4:02
Suspect in Leslieville homicide believed to have fled Canada: Police
Suspect in Leslieville homicide believed to have fled Canada: Police

We now know the identity of a third suspect wanted in connection to the death of 44-year-old Karoline Huebner-Makurat. As Caryn Ceolin explains, police believe the suspect wanted in this case has fled to Somalia.

13h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos