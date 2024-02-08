Poilievre pledges to fix broken access-to-information system, release more faster

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging to fix the access-to-information system to speed up response times and release more information. Poilievre arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 3:53 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 3:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging to fix the federal access-to-information system to speed up response times and release more information. 

He made the commitment speaking to reporters in Vancouver, where he announced a new revenue plan for First Nations alongside leaders in the region. 

Successive reviews concluded the access system is broken and plagued by delays, with the Information Commissioner of Canada voicing concerns that it is outdated. 

Canadians can use access law to request an array of government documents for a $5 processing fee. 

Poilievre says today that a future Conservative government would fix the system and make sure information gets in people’s hands faster. 

He also says he believes the House of Commons should release more information automatically. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

