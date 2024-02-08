Police allege massage therapist secretly recorded client while undressing

A massage therapist has been charged after police allege he secretly recorded a client with his smartphone as she undressed in her Pickering home.

Police were called to the residence in the Rougemount Drive and Altona Road area in Pickering on Wednesday, January 10, at around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say a woman contacted Akwaaba Mobile Massage to have a therapist attend her home for a massage.

“While undressing prior to the massage, the victim found the suspect’s phone propped up and recording her,” a Durham Regional Police release states.

The woman confronted the suspect, who left the residence before police arrived.

On Thursday, January 25, police arrested Godwin Asante, 32, of Markham.

He’s charged with a single count of voyeurism.