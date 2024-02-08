Police to address special commission investigating response to Maine mass shooting

FILE - A hazmat team works inside Schemengees Bar & Grille, one of the sites of a recent mass shooting, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A special commission organized to investigate the response to the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting last year is set to hear testimony from more police on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 12:07 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 12:12 am.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A special commission organized to investigate the response to the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting last year is set to hear testimony from more police.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and state Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review the events that led up to the shootings that killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston on Oct. 25. The commission has heard from officers with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and will hear from members of the Lewiston and Lisbon police departments on Thursday.

While previous hearings have focused on encounters police had with shooter and former Army reservist Robert Card previous to the killings, Thursday’s testimony could center more on the immediate aftermath of the shootings. The Lewiston and Lisbon departments were both involved in the emergency response and subsequent manhunt that followed the shootings.

Card was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after the two-day search, police said. Lawyers for victims have pointed to potential missed opportunities to prevent the shootings in the preceding weeks, as they had received warnings about Card’s deteriorating mental health and potential for violence.

The session with Lewiston and Lisbon police was a late addition to the panel’s schedule, officials with the independent commission said. A session with Maine State Police scheduled for next week is still on the calendar, said Kevin Kelley, a spokesperson for the commission.

“The previously scheduled meeting with officials from the Maine State Police is still scheduled for next week, Thursday, February 15,” Kelley said. “This meeting was added to the schedule.”

The commission is expected to investigate potential missed opportunities to prevent the shootings and produce a written report in the coming months. Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office members previously told the commission that they had difficulty using the state’s yellow flag law that allows guns to be confiscated from someone in a mental health crisis.

In another session, tearful family members of people who died in the shootings called on the commission to make sure others don’t experience a similar fate. Kathleen Walker, whose husband, Jason, was killed while rushing the gunman to try to stop him, told the commission: “The system failed.”

There were numerous signs Card was unstable. He underwent a mental health evaluation last year after he began acting erratically during Army Reserve training. He had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks and had made threats that he would “shoot up” an Army drill center in Maine. There were also reports that he was hearing voices.

The governor, a Democrat, has announced a series of proposals aimed at preventing future gun tragedies. They include boosting background checks for private sales of weapons and improving mental crisis care. The Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee has also signed off on a proposal to make sure survivors of violent crime get access to support services.

“I’m eager to see this funded and passed into law, so that these vital services to support victims and survivors of violence can continue,” said Democratic Sen. Anne Carney, who proposed the bill.

The independent commission also hopes to hear from Army officials at a future hearing.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

8h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

1h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

5h ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

7h ago

Top Stories

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

8h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

1h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

5h ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled country after murder
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled country after murder

The final suspect in a Leslieville shooting that killed an innocent mother has fled to Somalia. Caryn Ceolin with how a suspect in a murder investigation was able to leave the country and the challenges now trying to track him down.

7h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

11h ago

4:02
Suspect in Leslieville homicide believed to have fled Canada: Police
Suspect in Leslieville homicide believed to have fled Canada: Police

We now know the identity of a third suspect wanted in connection to the death of 44-year-old Karoline Huebner-Makurat. As Caryn Ceolin explains, police believe the suspect wanted in this case has fled to Somalia.

11h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos