Protectionist policy promises in U.S. election will be a challenge: Alberta premier

WASHINGTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says no matter the outcome of the United States election, there will be challenges for Canada and Alberta.

Smith is meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, for the first time since becoming premier in 2022, to promote Alberta’s energy industry and environmental technologies.

The premier says both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump have promised protectionist policies that would harm or restrict trade with Canada.

Trump, who has become the Republican party front-runner in the race, has proposed a 10 per cent tariff on all imported goods to the U.S.

Biden has largely kept in place tariffs from the Trump administration despite promises of a reversal.

Smith says whoever wins the U.S. election in November must recognize that they have a special relationship with Canada and there should be exemptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press