Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents.

Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown Toronto residential buildings in November of a man “falsely portraying himself to be a canvasser for SickKids Foundation charity and soliciting cash donations on their behalf.”

He was alleged to have worn clothing with SickKids logos and presented a false identity badge.

When the man was challenged by residents police allege he became aggressive and physically intimidating.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Gobin and laid 13 charges against him, including four counts of attempted fraud.

Police have released photos of the accused and believe there may be additional victims.