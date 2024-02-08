Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Posted February 8, 2024 10:16 am.
Last Updated February 8, 2024 10:58 am.
Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents.
Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown Toronto residential buildings in November of a man “falsely portraying himself to be a canvasser for SickKids Foundation charity and soliciting cash donations on their behalf.”
He was alleged to have worn clothing with SickKids logos and presented a false identity badge.
When the man was challenged by residents police allege he became aggressive and physically intimidating.
On Tuesday, officers arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Gobin and laid 13 charges against him, including four counts of attempted fraud.
Police have released photos of the accused and believe there may be additional victims.