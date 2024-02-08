South African opposition party to boycott president’s speech to Parliament ahead of elections

FILE - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema, addresses supporters in Pretoria, South Africa, on March 20, 2023. The leaders of a boisterous South African opposition party have had their ban from attending a speech this week by President Cyril Ramaphosa to open the new parliamentary session upheld by a court. The leader, deputy leader and four other officials with the Economic Freedom Fighters — the third biggest party in Parliament — will not be allowed at Thursday's State of the Nation Address. (AP Photo/Frans Sello waga Machate, File)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 8:09 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 8:12 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s third-largest political party said it will boycott President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual speech to Parliament on Thursday because its fiery leader and five other top party officials have had their lawmaker status suspended for disrupting last year’s event when they rushed the stage where Ramaphosa was standing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters said none of its more than 40 lawmakers would attend Thursday’s speech after leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and four other senior officials were barred from the legislature until the end of the month.

The announcement raises the stakes ahead of national elections later this year, when Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress is facing the possibility of losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since coming to power at the end of the apartheid system of racial segregation in 1994.

Several polls have predicted the ANC, the party once led by Nelson Mandela, would get less than 50% of the vote. If those predictions materialize, it would be a major change for Africa’s most developed economy.

The leftist EFF party was formed in 2013 and won just over 10% of the national vote in the last general election in 2019, but it was the only one of the three largest parties to increase its share of the vote.

The EFF says it represents poor Black South Africans who have been let down by 30 years of ANC rule.

The party and Malema have often courted controversy with their politics, which include proposed policies that underused land be taken away from some white people without compensation and redistributed to poor Blacks in an effort to right some of the wrongs of apartheid. The party has also called for the nationalization of South Africa’s mines and banks.

Malema, Shivambu and the others who were suspended were part of a group of lawmakers who interrupted Ramaphosa’s 2023 speech. When they were asked to leave, they instead rushed onto the stage holding signs saying Ramaphosa should step down. They were quickly bundled out of the room by security officials and police.

It was not the first time the party has turned rowdy, disrupting proceedings in Parliament and tussling with security officers.

Ramaphosa is expected to use his State of the Nation Address to defend the ANC and his first term in office.

But South Africa has deep problems, including a shockingly high unemployment rate of more than 30%, a struggling economy, and an electricity supply crisis that has led to rolling power blackouts across the country of 62 million people, with disastrous effects on businesses.

The date for the elections hasn’t been announced but it must be held between May and August.

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press


3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

24m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Canada selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Canada selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

14m ago

Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup
Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory. Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment...

50m ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

1h ago

