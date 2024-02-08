S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom, financial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 141.75 points at 20,827.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 117.70 points at 38,559.66. The S&P 500 index was down 3.77 points at 4,991.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.66 points at 15,804.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.26 cents US compared with 74.24 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.43 at US$75.29 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.90 at US$2,045.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

