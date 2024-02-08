Stage musical ‘The Queen of Versailles’ starring Kristin Chenoweth to make Boston bow this summer

FILE - Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chenoweth will star as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel in the live adaptation of the 2012 documentary film “The Queen of Versailles.” The musical will make its world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 16-Aug. 18. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Invision

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 9:04 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 9:13 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to Boston this summer will get a treat: A stage show that reunites singer-actor Kristin Chenoweth with her “Wicked” songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

Chenoweth will star as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel in the live adaptation of the 2012 documentary film “The Queen of Versailles.” The musical will make its world premiere at Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 16-Aug. 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28.

The musical will explore how Siegel and her billionaire husband, David “The Timeshare King” Siegel, set out to build the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida, a $100 million house inspired by the Palace of Versailles in France. The couple’s plans were dashed by the recession of 2008 and later they lost a teenage daughter to an overdose.

Producers say the musical “explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.” They hope it can make it to Broadway after its Boston try-out.

Chenoweth earned a Tony Award nomination for best actress in a musical playing Glinda in “Wicked.” She previously won a Tony for best featured actress in a musical, for her role in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham will play Siegel’s husband and other cast members include Melody Butiu and Nina White. The story is by Lindsey Ferrentino and direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden, who helmed the hailed recent Broadway revival of “Parade.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

1h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

53m ago

Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his Liberal government is considering more stringent penalties for criminals engaging in auto theft.  Trudeau made the comment as he kicked off a daylong national...

23m ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

1h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

53m ago

Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his Liberal government is considering more stringent penalties for criminals engaging in auto theft.  Trudeau made the comment as he kicked off a daylong national...

23m ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

14h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

16h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

21h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos