Canada’s Summer McIntosh hands Katie Ledecky first loss in 800M swim event since 2010

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh defeated American swim star Katie Ledecky in the 800-metre freestyle at an event in Florida on Thursday.

McIntosh became the first person to defeat Ledecky in that race since 2010, according to SwimSwam.com.

SUMMER MCINTOSH BEATS KATIE LEDECKY IN THE 800M



NATIONAL RECORD BY ALMOST 10

SECONDS



8:11.39



That time would have won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Reaction by @b_maclean who held the Canadian 800m record for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/ec2HCZFWev — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 8, 2024

McIntosh posted a scorching 8:11.39 to easily win ahead of Ledecky, who finished second with 8:17.12.

McIntosh’s mark beat her own personal best — and Canadian record — by nearly nine seconds. The previous Canadian record was 8:20.19, set by Brittany MacLean at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championship.

Ledecky, one of the most dominant swimmers in the history of the sport, first set the World Record in this event in 2013 and has since beaten it four more times. The current record is 8:04.79, set by Ledecky at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

McIntosh first made waves at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo when she competed for Canada at just 14.

Now 17, McIntosh has grown into one of the biggest stars in the sport — highlighted by her World Record time in the 400m individual medley — and she represents one of Canada’s best medal hopes for this summer’s Olympics in Paris.