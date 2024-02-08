Canada’s Summer McIntosh hands Katie Ledecky first loss in 800M swim event since 2010

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh of Canada celebrates after winning the women's 400m medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Lee Jin-man/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted February 8, 2024 7:21 pm.

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh defeated American swim star Katie Ledecky in the 800-metre freestyle at an event in Florida on Thursday.

McIntosh became the first person to defeat Ledecky in that race since 2010, according to SwimSwam.com.

McIntosh posted a scorching 8:11.39 to easily win ahead of Ledecky, who finished second with 8:17.12.

McIntosh’s mark beat her own personal best — and Canadian record — by nearly nine seconds. The previous Canadian record was 8:20.19, set by Brittany MacLean at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championship.

Ledecky, one of the most dominant swimmers in the history of the sport, first set the World Record in this event in 2013 and has since beaten it four more times. The current record is 8:04.79, set by Ledecky at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

McIntosh first made waves at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo when she competed for Canada at just 14.

Now 17, McIntosh has grown into one of the biggest stars in the sport — highlighted by her World Record time in the 400m individual medley — and she represents one of Canada’s best medal hopes for this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

43m ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

41m ago

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

4h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

10h ago

4:03
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash

Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation into what happened.

8h ago

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

9h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

2:32
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy

Coke is getting spicy with some new flavours. Plus, a popular social media app falls on tough times, but it's full speed ahead for one auto manufacturer. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
