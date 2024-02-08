Sweden has thwarted Iranian attack plots, counterintelligence police say

By The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 4:38 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 4:42 am.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A senior member of the Swedish security police said Thursday that Iran has planned attacks on the country, days after local media reported that two Iranians were deported for a plot to kill three Swedish Jews several years ago.

Earlier this week, Swedish broadcast SR reported that two Iranians had been suspected of planning to kill members of the Swedish Jewish community. They were arrested in 2021 and were expelled from Sweden in 2022 without charges, according to Swedish radio.

Daniel Stenling, counterespionage head at Sweden’s domestic security agency, told SR on Thursday that Iran “has been preparing and conducted activities aimed at carrying out a so-called physical attack against someone or something in Sweden.”

He added, “we have worked on a number of such cases where we have, as we gauge it, thwarted such preparations.” He declined to give specifics.

The two deported Iranians sought asylum in the Scandinavian country in 2015, claiming to be Afghans, and eventually got shelter in Sweden, according to SR. The report identified them as Mahdi Ramezani and Fereshteh Sanaeifarid, and said they have links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

A Swedish prosecutor earlier confirmed to The Associated Press that the two, a man and woman, were suspected of planning to carry out an attack “deemed to be terror” and that they have been expelled from Sweden. Prosecutor Hans Ihrman did not say when.

Ihrman told the AP that the prosecution “failed to get the necessary evidence that had been a prerequisite to be able to bring charges.” He also declined to give further details.

SR said the Iranians arrived in Sweden in 2015 as hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers sought to Europe. Sweden, with a population of 10 million, took in a record 163,000 migrants in 2015 — the highest per capita of any European country.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Wednesday the report was “very serious.”

“We have had too many people in Sweden entering on the wrong grounds and who were not stopped at the border,” Kristersson said. “It is extremely important that dangerous people are stopped if they try to enter.”

The security agency earlier has said that Iran was active in Sweden and has been described as one of the countries that pose the greatest intelligence threat to Sweden.

“But I can’t go into detail about what it’s about, because then I’d reveal what we’re doing,” Stenling told SR.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road before 2 a.m. Thursday. Peel paramedics tell CityNews...

breaking

20m ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

13h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

6h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

10h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road before 2 a.m. Thursday. Peel paramedics tell CityNews...

breaking

20m ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

13h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

6h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

9h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

11h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

16h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos