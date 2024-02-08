TFI International earns US$131.4 million in fourth quarter

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 5:26 pm.

MONTREAL — TFI International Inc. says it earned US$131.4 million in the fourth quarter, down from US$153.5 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based transportation and logistics company says revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was US$1.97 billion, up from US$1.96 billion during the same quarter last year. 

The company says the increase in revenue is primarily due to business acquisitions, offset by reduced volumes driven by weaker end market demand. 

Diluted earnings per share were US$1.53, down from US$1.74. 

TFI chief executive Alain Bédard says the company stands to benefit in 2024 from its recent acquisition of JHT Holdings Inc., and its acquisition of Daseke expected to close in the second quarter. 

He says the company is seeking “highly strategic investment opportunities” as it looks ahead. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TFII)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

5h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

21h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos