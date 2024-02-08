The Senate is making a last-ditch effort to push toward approving money for Ukraine and Israel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol while Republicans hold a closed-door meeting after blocking a bipartisan border package that had been tied to wartime aid for Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stephen Groves, Mary Clare Jalonick, And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 12:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday made a last-gasp push toward approving wartime funding for Ukraine and other U.S. allies, but deep doubts remained about the level of support from Republicans who have rejected a carefully negotiated compromise on border enforcement policies.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has tried to salvage $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, as well as roughly $35 billion for Israel, other allies and national security priorities, after the collapse earlier this week of a bipartisan agreement to tie border enforcement policies to the package. But Republicans are divided about how to proceed, and GOP leaders were still scrambling to find a plan that their senators could back.

It left Senate Republicans fractured and frustrated just as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is trying to find a way to squeeze the assistance for Ukraine through Congress. Even if the measure passes the Senate, it is expected to be even more difficult to win approval in the Republican-controlled House, where Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has been noncommittal on the aid.

The impasse leaves the United States out of money for now to send missiles and ammunition to Kyiv, just as the nearly 2-year-old war reaches a crucial juncture. Ukraine supporters say the drop-off in U.S. support is already being felt on the battlefield and by civilians. Russia has renewed its commitment to the invasion with relentless attacks.

“There are people in Ukraine right now, in the height of their winter, in trenches, being bombed and being killed,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Yet many of his Republican colleagues have expressed serious reservations about supporting a new round of funding for Ukraine. Even after rejecting the bipartisan border plan, they have again insisted on tying border measures to the foreign aid.

“My priority is border security. It’s always been border security. I think we need a new bill,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

It took Senate negotiators roughly three months of round-the-clock work to craft the border proposal rejected by Republican senators — some of whom announced their opposition within minutes of the bill text being released.

Stephen Groves, Mary Clare Jalonick, And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

2h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

54m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

updated

55m ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

2h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

54m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

updated

55m ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

17h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

19h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos