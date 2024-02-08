Thomson Reuters reports Q4 profit and revenue up, raises quarterly dividend

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. raised its dividend by 10 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit more than tripled compared with a year earlier and its revenue also climbed higher.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 54 cents US, up from 49 cents US per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$678 million or $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$218 million or 45 cents US per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes the changes in value of the company’s London Stock Exchange Group investment and the related foreign exchange contracts as well as other adjustments, Thomson Reuters says it earned 98 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 75 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.82 billion, up from $1.77 billion a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2024, Thomson Reuters says it expects revenue growth of about 6.5 per cent for the year compared with three per cent growth in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

The Canadian Press