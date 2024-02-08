Thomson Reuters reports Q4 profit and revenue up, raises quarterly dividend

A Thomson Reuters office sign is shown in Boston, Thursday August 6, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric J. Shelton

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 9:21 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 9:26 am.

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. raised its dividend by 10 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit more than tripled compared with a year earlier and its revenue also climbed higher.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 54 cents US, up from 49 cents US per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$678 million or $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$218 million or 45 cents US per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes the changes in value of the company’s London Stock Exchange Group investment and the related foreign exchange contracts as well as other adjustments, Thomson Reuters says it earned 98 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 75 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.82 billion, up from $1.77 billion a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2024, Thomson Reuters says it expects revenue growth of about 6.5 per cent for the year compared with three per cent growth in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

1h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

54m ago

Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his Liberal government is considering more stringent penalties for criminals engaging in auto theft.  Trudeau made the comment as he kicked off a daylong national...

24m ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

1h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

54m ago

Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
Trudeau hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his Liberal government is considering more stringent penalties for criminals engaging in auto theft.  Trudeau made the comment as he kicked off a daylong national...

24m ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

14h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

16h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

21h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos