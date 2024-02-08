Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

Councillor Brad Bradford wants to extend the property tax cut for small businesses from 15 to 25 percent as part of Mayor Olivia Chow's city budget. Mark McAllister has the reaction and more on the political play.

By Mark McAllister and Meredith Bond

Posted February 8, 2024 4:55 pm.

With final approval for Toronto’s budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow’s opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city.

The owner of Nunu Ethiopian Fusion along West Queen West, Chris Rampen, said his restaurant continues to need help. “We’re in a business of death by a thousand cuts and one cut less is appreciated.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rampen wants the city to continue to step in and offer relief. Councillor Brad Bradford is attempting to convince city council to offer more to businesses like Rampen’s.

“Small businesses are not for the largest property tax hike in the city’s history. In fact, they’re crying out for some relief,” said Bradford.

Bradford is proposing increasing the current 15 per cent property tax cut to 25 per cent for nearly 30,000 small businesses across Toronto. The Small Business Property Tax Subclass was first introduced in November of 2021 to help those struggling during the pandemic.

He says the cut could be offset by an increase in taxes for larger commercial properties, like malls and office towers, to the tune of less than one per cent.

“Together, we can provide the type of real, tangible relief for small businesses and put policies in place to grow our economy and improve our city’s competitiveness,” said Bradford.

The Beaches-East York councillor claims that a small business in downtown Toronto could expect to save around $10,000 if the province matches the tax break, which they currently do at the 15 per cent rate.

The proposal has the backing of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA) which represents the city’s BIAs

“It’s that economic initiative that really needs to be brought forward and it’s those entrepreneurs, those people that are feeling some of these vacancies, that need that added support to make a go of it,” said John Kiru, Executive Director of TABIA.

The move is one in an ongoing political chess match at City Hall with the Mayor offering up her budget for council approval next week.

Bradford has been also vocal about his opposition to the proposed 9.5 per cent residential property tax increase and is looking for support to make changes.

“Fifty per cent plus one. That’s how it goes. If they could persuade all the councillors to do what they want to do, all power to them,” Chow said in response to Bradford’s request.

“I think that it can be a unifying element through a budget that will be divisive in some respect. This shouldn’t be a point of division,” said Bradford.

Debates over changes to the budget continue to take place behind closed doors, including the $8 million Chow has set aside for city council to use at its discretion.

Chow has said the moeny will be used for any additional priorities, which could include restoring snow-clearing services at the end of driveways, funding for festivals, the arts or community safety.

“There’s a lot of discussion with people among themselves, with me and say, ‘Okay, which one do you think?’ Well, you know, let’s call you folks come together and think about how to allocate some of the money,” Chow said.

The budget approval meeting is currently set for Feb. 14.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

6h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

5h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

21h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos