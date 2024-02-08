1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
Posted February 8, 2024 6:33 pm.
Last Updated February 8, 2024 6:50 pm.
One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto’s Liberty Village, police said.
Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance Street and Strachan Avenue area just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers located a man who had been shot in the lobby of a building. He was tended to by paramedics and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no information on suspects, and there is a heavy police presence in the area.