1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

Toronto shooting
Aerial footage of a heavy police presence in Toronto's Liberty Village near Ordnance Street and Strachan Avenue for reports of a shooting. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 8, 2024 6:33 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 6:50 pm.

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto’s Liberty Village, police said.

Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance Street and Strachan Avenue area just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers located a man who had been shot in the lobby of a building. He was tended to by paramedics and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on suspects, and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

