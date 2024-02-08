Toronto Raptors to acquire Olynyk, Agbaji in trade with Jazz: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to acquire Canadian Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the deal on Thursday.

The first-round pick sent to the Jazz will be the worst of the 2024 first-round picks that the Raptors currently hold.

Olynyk, a long-time member of the Canadian national team, joins the Raptors and will bring some veteran leadership to a young Raptors squad. The 32-year-old big man is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Jazz this season and is shooting 42.9 per cent from deep.

Agbaji is a very intriguing add for Toronto. The second-year guard out of Kansas is averaging 5.4 points per game for the Jazz this season.

Selected 14th overall by the Jazz in the 2022 NBA draft, the 23-year-old guard averaged 7.9 points per game in his rookie season. He is a career 42.7 per cent shooter from the field, shooting 34.6 per cent from behind the arc.

Lewis heads back to the Jazz after joining the Raptors as part of the Pascal Siakam deal. Porter Jr. also heads to Utah after joining the Raptors prior to the 2022-23 season. In that time, Porter Jr. played in just 23 games for the Raptors and averaged 2.6 points per contest.