Toronto Raptors to acquire Olynyk, Agbaji in trade with Jazz: report

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 8, 2024 11:11 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 11:43 am.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to acquire Canadian Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the deal on Thursday.

The first-round pick sent to the Jazz will be the worst of the 2024 first-round picks that the Raptors currently hold.

Olynyk, a long-time member of the Canadian national team, joins the Raptors and will bring some veteran leadership to a young Raptors squad. The 32-year-old big man is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Jazz this season and is shooting 42.9 per cent from deep.

Agbaji is a very intriguing add for Toronto. The second-year guard out of Kansas is averaging 5.4 points per game for the Jazz this season.

Selected 14th overall by the Jazz in the 2022 NBA draft, the 23-year-old guard averaged 7.9 points per game in his rookie season. He is a career 42.7 per cent shooter from the field, shooting 34.6 per cent from behind the arc.

Lewis heads back to the Jazz after joining the Raptors as part of the Pascal Siakam deal. Porter Jr. also heads to Utah after joining the Raptors prior to the 2022-23 season. In that time, Porter Jr. played in just 23 games for the Raptors and averaged 2.6 points per contest.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

59m ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

3h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

1h ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

47m ago

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

59m ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

3h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

1h ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

15h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

18h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

22h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos