Turkey’s new central bank chief assures that work to combat inflation will press on

Sellers wait for customers in a food shop at Eminonu commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Turkey's new Central Bank chief says tight fiscal policies to tame inflation will continue "with determination" forecasting a 14 per cent inflation rate by the end of 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ayse Wieting, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 6:56 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The work to tame inflation in Turkey — namely through interest rate hikes — will continue “with determination,” the country’s new central bank chief said Thursday, offering some certainty about efforts to right the battered economy following his precedessor’s surprise resignation.

Speaking for the first time since taking the helm of the central bank on Saturday, Fatih Karahan, a former senior Goldman Sachs executive, said he expects inflation to drop considerably over this year and next.

Karahan, who had been the bank’s deputy governor, was part of a new team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek that have been tackling the country’s economic woes through higher borrowing costs.

“We will continue our efforts to establish disinflation with determination. The duty of the central bank is to ensure and maintain price stability,” Karahan told reporters in Turkey’s capital, Ankara.

Karahan replaced Hafize Gaye Erkan, who took over as the bank’s first female chief in June. She announced her resignation on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, late Friday, saying she was a victim of a “character assassination campaign” and would resign to spare her family further anguish.

A leading Turkish newspaper had claimed last month that her parents were exerting undue influence inside the financial institution and that her father had even fired a bank employee. Erkan has vehemently refuted the allegations.

Under Simsek and Erkan, the central bank has approved a series of rate hikes to fight inflation, normalizing Turkey’s economic policy in a turnaround from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s long-held belief that lower borrowing costs ease inflation. That runs counter to conventional economic thinking.

Erdogan, who has previously fired central bank governors who spurned his unorthodox policies, appointed the new economic team after getting reelected in May. Economists say his previous push to keep interest rates low despite sky-high inflation helped trigger a currency crisis and drove up the cost of living, leaving households struggling to afford basic goods.

The Turkish central bank most recently raised its key interest rate by 2.5 percentage points in January, when inflation reached nearly 65%.

Over a series of hikes by the central bank, interest rates have gone from 8.5% in June to 45% late last month, a move widely welcomed by foreign investors who had previously turned their backs on Turkey.

Despite such hikes, inflation remains high — consumer prices rose to an eye-watering 64.86% in January from a year earlier, according to figures released Monday, up from 64.77% in December.

Karahan foresees inflation decreasing in the coming months.

“The end of 2024 (inflation) forecast is estimated to be 36%, and the end of 2025 forecast is estimated to be 14%,” he said.

That figure would still be high — for example, many central banks around the world target inflation of 2% and used a rapid series of interest rate hikes to bring down consumer price spikes that followed supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic and then surges in food and energy costs tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

___

Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul.

Ayse Wieting, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

breaking

2m ago

Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup
Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory. Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment...

33m ago

Feds seek ideas at national summit to help put brakes on auto theft
Feds seek ideas at national summit to help put brakes on auto theft

Officials from various levels of government are set to gather with police and industry leaders in Ottawa today to brainstorm on fighting the scourge of automobile theft. The federal government says...

8m ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

7h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

breaking

2m ago

Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup
Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory. Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment...

33m ago

Feds seek ideas at national summit to help put brakes on auto theft
Feds seek ideas at national summit to help put brakes on auto theft

Officials from various levels of government are set to gather with police and industry leaders in Ottawa today to brainstorm on fighting the scourge of automobile theft. The federal government says...

8m ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

11h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

13h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

18h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos