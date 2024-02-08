Woman with brain bleed mistakenly arrested by state trooper for drunken driving, lawsuit says

By The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 6:13 pm.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper arrested a woman on suspicion of drunken driving when she was actually experiencing a life-threatening brain bleed and booked her into jail where officials mocked her instead of getting her medical attention, according to a civil rights lawsuit.

The federal lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in Tacoma says Nicole McClure was booked into Thurston County Jail on March 21, 2022, where she lay on a cell floor for a day before receiving medical attention, The Seattle Times reported.

Doctors later removed part of her skull to relieve pressure building inside her brain from a frontal-lobe subdural hematoma, according to the lawsuit.

“Nicole suffers from severe traumatic brain injury and remains unable to care for herself or engage with life in meaningful ways,” McClure’s attorney, Anne Vankirk, said in a statement. “Had Nicole received immediate medical attention, her condition would have been significantly easier to treat and the outcome far less severe.”

According to the lawsuit, dash-camera video and arrest reports, Trooper Jonathan Barnes tried to stop McClure after he noticed her driving too slowly and wandering out of her lane. McClure, then 38, had complained of a headache and dizziness and was headed home from work early, according to the lawsuit.

Barnes flashed his emergency lights to initiate a stop, but McClure kept slowly driving until she collided with a traffic roundabout, disabling her car, the lawsuit said.

Barnes approached with his gun pointed at McClure, yelling for her to get out of the car, dash-camera video shows. The video shows Barnes pushed her onto his vehicle hood to handcuff her while accusing her of eluding police.

The video also recorded Barnes repeatedly asking McClure if she was on drugs or had been drinking. “When’s the last time you used meth?” he asks. “When was the last time you used heroin?”

“I haven’t … I don’t,” she said, according to the video. “I’m confused. I think I’m tired.”

Barnes arrested McClure on suspicion of intoxicated driving and felony evading. The lawsuit alleges the trooper also didn’t call medics to the scene, despite the vehicle crash, and took her to a hospital for a blood draw, the filings allege.

Barnes didn’t tell hospital staff that McClure had been in a crash, the lawsuit says. The filings also claim that in his written report, the trooper crossed out a section detailing a series of health and medical questions, printing “Did not ask” across the strikeout.

After the blood draw — which the lawsuit says later showed McClure had no drugs or alcohol in her system — Barnes took her to the Thurston County Jail.

Chris Loftis, a state patrol spokesperson, said the agency is aware of the lawsuit but doesn’t comment on pending litigation. He said Barnes wasn’t disciplined. A call from The Associated Press to the state patrol union seeking comment from Barnes was redirected to Loftis.

The lawsuit alleges that McClure received no medical attention at the jail for over 24 hours despite her asking for help, vomiting, and her inability to stand up.

“Nicole recalls being laughed at and told she should ‘Have another shot,’” which she took as a taunting reference to the belief that she was drunk, not sick, Vankirk said.

Hours later McClure was taken to a hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery and was hospitalized for 17 days, according to Vankirk.

Tara Tsehlana, a spokesperson for the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which defends the jail, said the county has been served with the lawsuit.

“While we can’t discuss the specifics of any pending litigation, I can confirm that the safety of inmates, staff, and the general public remains a top priority for the Thurston County Corrections Facility,” she said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the lawsuit was filed Feb. 1, not Feb. 8.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

35m ago

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

3h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

8h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

35m ago

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

3h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

8h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:03
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash

Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation into what happened.

6h ago

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

7h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

23h ago

2:32
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy

Coke is getting spicy with some new flavours. Plus, a popular social media app falls on tough times, but it's full speed ahead for one auto manufacturer. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
More Videos