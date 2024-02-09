A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes greater Los Angeles. No reports of major damage

By Stefanie Dazio And Julie Watson, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 6:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday afternoon and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The area of the epicenter was in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The range rises steeply from the coastline, and the nearest homes to the epicenter are on a narrow strip of development along the shore or scattered in the ridges and canyons. The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of about 8 miles (13 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles.

Anthony Valdez, an associate at the Surfing Cowboys store in Malibu, said it shook long and hard enough that he wondered if it was going to grow to become a big one. So he hurried out to the street.

“I work in a shop with surfboards hanging from the ceiling, so I’m not going to go out from a surfboard bonking me on top of my head. I’d rather run out,” he said.

The quake was not related to a 5.7-magnitude shock that hit Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday, seismologist Lucy Jones said.

Jones said the magnitude of the quake was not of a severity that would cause expectations of damage.

“It’s sort of run-of-the-mill for earthquake country,” Jones said.

Elizabeth Ackerman was working from home in her family’s apartment in the San Fernando Valley when the quake hit.

The communications specialist was doing some magazine editing when she felt “a sharp shock, like the jolt of a roller coaster car at the beginning of a ride,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The couch felt like it moved under her, she told The Associated Press in a phone interview, as the window blinds shook and a birthday banner for her 14-year-old son swung on the wall. She dove under her dining table just in case the shaking continued.

At Broad Street Oyster Co. in Malibu, Anthony Benavidez said everyone froze for a few seconds when the ground started moving.

“It was a good shake,” he said. “It wasn’t super bad. We just were making sure nothing fell off the shelves.”

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center reported that no tsunami was triggered.

Friday is the 53rd anniversary of Southern California’s 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage.

Stefanie Dazio And Julie Watson, The Associated Press

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

3h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

1h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

5h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

