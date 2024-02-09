Algoma Steel says five workers sent to hospital after casthouse incident

Algoma Steel Group Inc. says five workers were taken to hospital after an incident on Wednesday night at the north casthouse of its blast furnace complex. Steam rises as water is poured over hot steel at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2024 12:32 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 12:42 pm.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Algoma Steel Group Inc. says five workers were taken to hospital after an incident on Wednesday night at the north casthouse of its blast furnace complex.

The company says it believes slag made contact with moisture in the hot iron trough, impacting 12 workers, including five who were treated at Sault Area Hospital and have since been released.

The accident comes after the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at Algoma’s coke-making plant last month.

The incident at the coke-making plant resulted in the blast furnace being taken offline.

Algoma says the casthouse incident had no impact on its blast furnace recovery and its return to full production remains on track.

The company is a producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ASTL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

32m ago

Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports
Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports

The City of Toronto said traffic agents have led to a definite improvement in traffic flow on King Street since they were deployed late last year. According to new data, at the intersection of King...

13m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

39m ago

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

32m ago

Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports
Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports

The City of Toronto said traffic agents have led to a definite improvement in traffic flow on King Street since they were deployed late last year. According to new data, at the intersection of King...

13m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

29m ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

17h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

18h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

18h ago

2:23
Alive House Foundation focuses on issues related to refugee homelessness
Alive House Foundation focuses on issues related to refugee homelessness

A Black non-profit organization, Alive House Foundation, hopes to offer affordable housing solutions, skill training programs, job placement, and advocacy with a focus on refugees and newcomers. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

More Videos