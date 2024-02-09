Arizona gallery owner won’t be charged in racist rant against Native American dancers

FILE - Gilbert Ortega's Authentic Indian Art Galleries in Scottsdale, Ariz., is seen closed on Feb. 10, 2023. The gallery owner's racist rant last February while Native American dancers were being filmed in a Phoenix suburb is “a nauseating example” of bigotry, city officials said Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, but criminal charges will not be filed in the case following a year-long investigation. (AP Photo/Alina Hartounian, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 6:59 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 7:12 pm.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in a Phoenix suburb will not pursue criminal charges against a gallery owner whose racist rant last year was caught on video while Native American dancers were being filmed.

Officials in Scottsdale called the confrontation last February “a nauseating example” of bigotry but said that Gilbert Ortega Jr.’s actions did not amount to a crime with a “reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Ortega, the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, had been facing three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in connection with the confrontation in Old Town Scottsdale ahead of last year’s Super Bowl game.

A message left Friday at a phone number listed for Ortega’s gallery was not immediately returned.

The Scottsdale city attorney’s office said Friday in a statement that it closed its investigation after reviewing evidence in the case, including cellphone and surveillance videos and police reports. The FBI also assisted in the investigation.

“The suspect’s behavior was vulgar, very upsetting to all those involved, and tarnished the reputation of the Scottsdale community,” the city attorney’s office said. “However, the incident did not rise to the point of criminality.”

A group of dancers had been performing in front of the Native Art Market on Main Street as ESPN filmed the group and had them pose by a Super Bowl sign. That’s when Ortega started yelling at them, authorities said.

In the video, which gained traction last year on social media, Ortega can be seen mocking the dancers and yelling “you (expletive) Indians” at one point.

According to the city attorney’s office, a Navajo speaker in the office and the FBI both concluded that comments made by Ortega to the dancers in Navajo weren’t threatening and therefore did not support additional charges being filed.

In Arizona, there is no law specific to a hate crime. It can be used as an aggravating circumstance in a crime motivated by bias against a person’s race, religion, ethnicity, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation or disability.

“While the legal review has concluded, it is clear that the conduct as recorded on video in this incident was a nauseating example of the bigotry that sadly can still be found in this country,” the city said Friday in a statement. “Our community rejects racism and hate speech in all its forms, instead choosing to embrace and celebrate a Scottsdale that welcomes and respects all people.”

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

2h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

4h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

6h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

2h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

4h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

6h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

5h ago

2:38
Can you really trust online reviews these days?
Can you really trust online reviews these days?

How much do you rely on reviews online? One review watchdog speaks with CityNews about the problem of fake reviews and how they harm consumers looking to hire a business. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

3h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

23h ago

2:28
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday

Toronto could see daytime temperatures of 13 C on Friday, with record-setting potential for this time of the year. The downside is that it will be rainy to start the weekend, with a cool down and possible snow next week.
More Videos