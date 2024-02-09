Bail extended for man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after ice hockey player’s death

By The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 11:26 am.

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended, police said Friday.

Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Oct. 28.

He was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the host Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

The 29-year-old American, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, died in the hospital.

Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of spectators at the arena in Sheffield.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

On Friday, the force said in a statement: “On November 14, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed. Today, he has been re-bailed until April 25, 2024.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

updated

3m ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

0m ago

Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection...

1h ago

Bank of Canada expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Bank of Canada expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain

The Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates after Statistics Canada reported a larger-than-expected employment gain last month, economists say. The federal agency's labour force survey...

1m ago

Top Stories

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

updated

3m ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

0m ago

Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection...

1h ago

Bank of Canada expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Bank of Canada expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain

The Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates after Statistics Canada reported a larger-than-expected employment gain last month, economists say. The federal agency's labour force survey...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

15h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

17h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:44
Raptors make moves at the NBA trade deadline
Raptors make moves at the NBA trade deadline

The Raptors made two trades before the trade deadline today, acquiring Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Spencer Dinwiddie. Lindsay Dunn has more on who the team had to give up.

17h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

18h ago

More Videos