Bean dips, enchiladas and taco kits are among new recalled items linked to listeria outbreak

This image provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 shows brands of cheese recalled due to a decade-long outbreak of listeria food poisoning that killed two people and sickened more than two dozen. New lab evidence linked soft cheeses and other dairy products made by Rizo-Lopez Foods of Modesto, Calif., to the outbreak, which was first detected in June 2014. (CDC via AP)

By Jonel Aleccia, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 12:56 pm.

More foods are being recalled in the wake of a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning, including snack foods that may be part of Super Bowl Sunday party menus.

Seven-layer bean dip, chicken enchiladas, cilantro salad dressing and taco kits sold at stores like Costco, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s are part of the growing recalls of products made by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California, federal health officials said.

Dairy products made by Rizo Lopez Foods are the source of the listeria outbreak that has killed two people and sickened more than two dozen since 2014, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials investigated illnesses in 2017 and 2021, but were only able to confirm the source based on new laboratory and inspection information when more people fell ill in December, officials said.

Rizo Lopez Foods recalled more than 60 soft cheeses, yogurt and sour cream on Monday that are sold under the brands Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

The recalled foods were sold to food service providers, retailers and at deli counters nationwide.

The federal government said consumers should consult the Food and Drug Administration’s table of recalled products for updated information about descriptions, sizes and best-by dates. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also issued a public health alert for certain Amazon kitchen burritos that contain ingredients made by Rizo Lopez Foods.

About 1,600 people are sickened by listeria food poisoning every year, according to the CDC. Listeria infections can cause serious illness and, in rare cases, death. People who are pregnant, older than 65 or have weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. Symptoms — like muscle aches, fever and tiredness — usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated foods, but can start earlier or later.

The CDC said consumers who have the recalled products should throw them away and thoroughly clean the refrigerator, counters and other contact sites. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and easily contaminate other foods and surfaces.

___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jonel Aleccia, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

31m ago

Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports
Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports

The City of Toronto said traffic agents have led to a definite improvement in traffic flow on King Street since they were deployed late last year. According to new data, at the intersection of King...

12m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

38m ago

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

31m ago

Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports
Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports

The City of Toronto said traffic agents have led to a definite improvement in traffic flow on King Street since they were deployed late last year. According to new data, at the intersection of King...

12m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

28m ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

17h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

18h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

18h ago

2:23
Alive House Foundation focuses on issues related to refugee homelessness
Alive House Foundation focuses on issues related to refugee homelessness

A Black non-profit organization, Alive House Foundation, hopes to offer affordable housing solutions, skill training programs, job placement, and advocacy with a focus on refugees and newcomers. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

More Videos