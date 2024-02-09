Biden hosting Germany’s Scholz as Europe grows anxious about Ukraine funding impasse in Washington

By Aamer Madhani And Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 12:13 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 12:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks Friday at a time of mounting anxiety in Europe over the White House’s ability to break an impasse in Congress that is blocking new aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia.

Scholz arrived in Washington ready to amplify an argument Biden himself has been making for months now: A Russian win in Ukraine would imperil the West and its allies. He’s also looking to highlight that Germany continues to provide robust funding for Ukraine despite budget constraints.

Scholz is emphasizing the stakes of the debate for Europe and beyond as House Republicans have blocked new U.S. funding. The Republicans are arguing that the United States can’t afford to keep pouring billions of dollars of taxpayer money into Ukraine’s war effort and that Europe should do more for Kyiv.

Ahead of the White House meeting, Scholz said that backing away from support for Kyiv would have consequences beyond Ukraine and could prove more costly to Western governments in the long run.

“Others around the world are watching closely to see whether these divisions can be exploited and whether disinformation campaigns can take hold,” Scholz wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Thursday. “We must prove them wrong by convincing citizens on both sides of the Atlantic that a Russian victory would make the world a far more dangerous place. It would also strain our budgets while putting the freedom and prosperity of each of us in peril.”

Republicans this week blocked a $118 bipartisan border package that had been tied to Ukraine funding and aid for Israel. The Senate on Thursday voted to begin work on a narrower package that would include roughly $60 billion for Ukraine and $35 billion for Israel, but doubts remained about whether it could win enough support from Republicans for passage.

The impasse has meant that the U.S. has halted arms shipments to Kyiv at a crucial point in the nearly two-year-old conflict, leaving Ukrainian soldiers without ample ammunition and missiles as Russian President Vladimir Putin has mounted relentless attacks. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with some $111 billion since Putin launched his grinding invasion.

German officials said Scholz intended to use his time in Washington, in part, to put the spotlight on what the 27-member European Union has done recently to help the Ukraine cause, including paving the way for EU membership talks for Ukraine, and underscoring that Germany is planning more than 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) for weapons deliveries despite a domestic budget crisis.

Heather Conley, president of the German Marshall Fund in Washington, said that Scholz will be looking to hear from Biden on his “Plan B” if Congress remains at loggerheads over funding for Ukraine.

“If in fact, there is no forthcoming U.S. supplemental, what tools does the U.S. administration have at its disposal?” Conley said.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Biden would make clear to Scholz that despite the “dysfunction” in the House over Ukraine funding, there’s broad bipartisan support to continue to back Kyiv.

U.S. officials are also concerned that the funding impasse is shaping Moscow’s strategy, noting a surge in strikes targeting Ukraine’s defense industrial base that seems aimed at setting back Ukraine’s ability to produce munitions needed to defend itself.

“The president believes that support for Ukraine is critical, particularly right now, as Russia continues to try to hit their defense industrial base,” Kirby said.

Scholz recently called on other European countries to step up with more weapons deliveries for Ukraine, saying that “it can’t be down to Germany alone.”

Berlin is making “a very big contribution, but it won’t be enough on its own if sufficient support doesn’t come together everywhere,” Scholz said before departing Germany for Washington on Thursday. “Now is the moment for us to do what is necessary — give Ukraine the possibility to defend itself, and at the same time send the Russian president a very clear signal: the signal that he can’t expect our support to ease off.”

The White House said Biden and Scholz are also expected to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and the July NATO summit, which the U.S. will host in Washington.

___

AP video journalist Tracy Brown contributed to this report. Moulson reported from Berlin.

Aamer Madhani And Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'
Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were "extremely tinted front windows." A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer...

4h ago

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

5h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

3h ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

5h ago

Top Stories

Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'
Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were "extremely tinted front windows." A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer...

4h ago

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

5h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

3h ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

6h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

6h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

7h ago

2:48
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft

Auto theft is being described as a national crisis as an estimate 90,000 vehicles are stolen across Canada each year. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Prime Minister is considering stiffer penalties for criminals.

8h ago

4:03
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash

Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation into what happened.

12h ago

More Videos