Canadian brands hope to score with Taylor Swift fans during Super Bowl

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift following the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. As the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, baseless conspiracy theories are spreading on social media suggesting that the romance between megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is part of a secret plot to help President Joe Biden get reelected in 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team’s most famous fan: Taylor Swift.

The American pop star has been in the spotlight at Kansas City’s NFL games since she first cheered on her tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce against the Chicago Bears in September. Many of her fans have since become rabid football watchers, attributing Swift with getting them into the game.

Those fans represent a lucrative opportunity for brands to branch out beyond their typical targets — men between the ages of 18 and 35 — and reach tween, teen, gen Z and millennial women, who tend to drive most decisions around which goods households buy, marketing experts say.

“People are arguing it’s doubling the impact of your marketing value and spend, so that’s obviously valuable,” said Cheri Bradish, a sports marketing professor at Toronto Metropolitan University.

“They have more discretionary income and they’re more inclined to buy, particularly if the message resonates with them.”

Swift fans are especially known for driving sales.

Online research company QuestionPro found last summer that her fans have spent an average US$1,300 per show on her Eras concert tour, which has consistently sold out. (Swift swings through Toronto in November and Vancouver in December.)

Days before she visits a given city, craft supplies chain Michaels said local stores see a 300 per cent surge in jewelry and bead sales, which it attributes to the trend of fans trading friendship bracelets at her concerts.

If the pace of spending spurred by the Eras Tour continues, QuestionPro estimates the star will have generated an estimated US$5 billion in economic impact.

“She really does bring a huge effect and a huge impact,” said Gah-Yee Wong, head of marketing at Intuit TurboTax Canada.

The company will advertise during the Canadian Super Bowl telecast for the third year in a row with a spot directed by Taika Waititi of “Jojo Rabbit” and featuring “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson.

Planning began before Swift became entwined with football, but asked about the star, Won said, “It’s a perk, I’m not going to lie.”

“We’re excited to see more men, women and younger people be excited about this incredible event and we are trying to speak to that younger audience too,” she added.

Also hoping to speak to Super Bowl audiences are food brands PepsiCo, Hershey, Maple Leaf Foods, King’s Hawaiian, Osmow’s, Coca-Cola, Molson and M&M’s, all of which Bell Media said will air advertisements on TSN, CTV and RDS during the Sunday faceoff between Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers.

Automotive companies Kia, Canadian Kawasaki Motors and Toyota, banks TD and BMO, along with L’Oreal, the Ontario government and Temu are slated to market during the game, too.

Altogether, they helped Bell Media achieve record ad sales for the Super Bowl by the end of January, when the company had only “limited new inventory” left.

Boston Pizza, which usually runs ads ahead of the game, will air a spot starring former football player Luke Willson during the match portion of the Canadian broadcast for the first time in a while.

“Some people will tune in just to watch the new and exciting commercials and then the half time show, which has always been a draw, but now I think there’s actually an in-game reason to watch,” said James Kawalecki, Boston Pizza’s vice-president of marketing, naming cutaways to Swift as that reason.

Swift’s presence at the game is still up in the air because she performs in Tokyo the night before the Sunday kickoff in Las Vegas, meaning she’ll need to rush to get to the Super Bowl in time. 

Regardless of whether she makes it, Sijie Sun, an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Manitoba, said Swift has offered an important lesson that should be added to advertisers’ playbooks.

“You want to be more inclusive, more open to all genders, all demographics,” he said.

“The social sense has been changed … so you have to be trying new stuff.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:MFI, TSX:CGX, TSX:TD, TSX:BMO, TSX:TPX.B)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'
Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were "extremely tinted front windows." A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer...

7h ago

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

8h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

6h ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

8h ago

Top Stories

Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'
Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were "extremely tinted front windows." A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer...

7h ago

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

8h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

6h ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

8h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

9h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

9h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

10h ago

2:48
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft

Auto theft is being described as a national crisis as an estimate 90,000 vehicles are stolen across Canada each year. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Prime Minister is considering stiffer penalties for criminals.

11h ago

More Videos