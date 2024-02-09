Canadians won’t be fooled by Putin propaganda on Ukraine, Trudeau says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he believes Canadians are too smart to fall for Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

Trudeau made the remark after he was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

In it, Putin mocked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy for taking part in a tribute on Parliament Hill that included a veteran with Nazi ties.

Canada made international headlines last fall for accidentally inviting Yaroslav Hunka, who fought with an SS unit during the Second World War.

Putin took a shot at Zelenskyy for taking part in that tribute, claiming that he invaded Ukraine to defeat neo-Nazis — something Western counties have dismissed as propaganda.

Trudeau says Putin will use “whatever propaganda he can” to try and justify the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press