‘Careless’ to attribute affordability crisis to immigration: Minister

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller speaks to the media during the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Giacomo Buratti, OMNI

Posted February 9, 2024 3:43 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 4:40 pm.

As Canadians continue to face a housing affordability crisis, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says higher numbers of temporary immigrants are not the only factor to consider.

“That is something that we can’t discount,” said Miller. “But I think it’s careless to attribute that directly to immigration and directly to sheer volumes. There’s lots of reasons for that.”

In an exclusive interview with OMNI News, Miller admitted that record immigration levels have driven up what economists call the “cost of shelter” but immigrants continue to be an asset for Canada.

The federal government has been under intense scrutiny as it grapples with the need for skilled workers to fill gaps in the strategic sector, and the pressure to deal with the housing crunch.

Miller said those workers shouldn’t “worry too much” about potential restrictions, but that he owes it to Canadians to look at some of the other temporary immigration programs.

Related:

Last month, the minister announced a two-year cap on international student admissions, and while he reiterated that that decision wasn’t meant to address concerns around affordability, he said the federal government needed to respond to “a groundswell of demand” for Ottawa and the provinces to act.

Calling the volume “disconcerting,” Miller said the number of international students would have risen to approximately 1.4 million if Ottawa “didn’t put controls on it,” adding that the measures were necessary to maintain the integrity of the system.

Last week, colleges and universities called on the government to delay the implementation of these measures as they pose a significant risk to Canada’s post-secondary sector.

During a press conference in King City, Ont., on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the idea, saying that “the financial viability of institutions doesn’t stack up” against the impact that a lack of support systems for students is having on their mental health.

“The last thing I want to do is stigmatize students,” added Minister Miller, stressing they “need to be properly surrounded in their student experience.”

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

1h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

3m ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

3h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

16m ago

