City drops charges against pastor as sides negotiate over Ohio church’s 24/7 ministry

This image taken from video provided by WTVG shows Pastor of Dad's Place Chris Avell, right, sitting inside Bryan Municipal Court on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Bryan, Ohio. The Christian church filed a federal lawsuit Monday, Jan. 22, after being charged with violating the zoning laws in the northwestern Ohio city by opening up the church around-the-clock for homeless residents and others to find shelter. (WTVG via AP)

By Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 11:27 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 11:43 am.

An Ohio city has dropped criminal charges against a pastor over his around-the-clock ministry to the homeless and others in need of help while the two sides work to end the dispute that has landed in federal court.

A municipal prosecutor this week moved to dismiss code violation charges against Dad’s Place church Pastor Chris Avell, weeks after the church filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of Bryan of trying to repeatedly harass and intimidate it. The city said it wanted to reserve the right to refile charges against Avell if needed.

The lawsuit remains pending, but a lawyer for the city told a federal judge on Monday that a mediation session last week “was productive and the parties continue to pursue resolution.”

Jeremy Dys, a lawyer for Avell, said Friday that Dad’s Place plans to continue to provide temporary shelter to people while it seeks to resolve disputes about the sanctuary’s zoning status and conditions.

“The church will continue to temporarily shelter people at Dad’s Place church, even while we continue to talk to the city about how Dad’s Place is a productive member of the Bryan community,” Dys said. He said a judge granted the motion to dismiss charges against Avell on Thursday.

Bryan Police charged Avell last month with 18 violations, saying the church was violating the city’s zoning ordinance, lacked proper kitchen and laundry facilities and had unsafe exits and inadequate ventilation. The rented church building is beside a separate homeless shelter on Main Street in the city of about 8,600 in northwestern Ohio.

Dad’s Place said in a statement released late Thursday that it will pursue building certifications, zoning permits and safety measures.

“I am thankful to God, the city, and for everyone who has been praying for this day to come,” Avell said in the release. “Bryan is my home. I am eager to continue to serve God, my community, and the people I love.”

The city’s mayor, Carrie Schlade, said in the statement that officials appreciated the effort to negotiate and said work was continuing to resolve their disputes. She is a defendant in the federal lawsuit, along with the city and other Bryan officials.

Police sought charges against Avell for code violations in December. He pleaded not guilty in municipal court Jan. 11.

Church leaders decided almost a year ago to remain open around-the-clock as a temporary, emergency shelter. They’ve said about eight people have stayed there on a typical night, a few more in bad weather.

“I truly believe that everyone who walks through the door of Dad’s Place walks out a better citizen,” Avell told The Associated Press last month.

The church’s “Rest and Refresh in the Lord” overnight ministry has included readings of the Bible piped in under dim lights, with people allowed to come or go. Two volunteers watched over things.

The city said police calls related to church activity began to increase in May for problems such as criminal mischief, trespassing, theft and disturbing the peace. A planning and zoning administrator eventually ordered the church to stop housing people in a zone where first-floor residential use is not allowed.

The church sued to ask the federal court to stop what it considers violations of constitutional rights to free exercise of religion and protections against government hostility to religion. It asked for a restraining order or an injunction against Bryan “enforcing or applying the city’s ordinances to burden the plaintiff’s religious exercise.”

Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection...

57m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

updated

9m ago

BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates after Statistics Canada reported a larger-than-expected employment gain last month, economists say. The federal agency's labour force...

27m ago

Greenwood-Coxwell theatre making live performances more accessible
Greenwood-Coxwell theatre making live performances more accessible

For those with disabilities, attending a show at just any Toronto venue isn't that simple. That's why one local theatre in Greenwood-Coxwell is trying to change that. The Redwood Theatre has been a...

31m ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations, Métis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection...

57m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

updated

9m ago

BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
BoC expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates after Statistics Canada reported a larger-than-expected employment gain last month, economists say. The federal agency's labour force...

27m ago

Greenwood-Coxwell theatre making live performances more accessible
Greenwood-Coxwell theatre making live performances more accessible

For those with disabilities, attending a show at just any Toronto venue isn't that simple. That's why one local theatre in Greenwood-Coxwell is trying to change that. The Redwood Theatre has been a...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

15h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

17h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

17h ago

2:44
Raptors make moves at the NBA trade deadline
Raptors make moves at the NBA trade deadline

The Raptors made two trades before the trade deadline today, acquiring Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Spencer Dinwiddie. Lindsay Dunn has more on who the team had to give up.

17h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

18h ago

More Videos