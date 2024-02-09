Indianapolis man arrested after stabbing deaths of 2 women in their 50s

By The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 5:42 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed two murder charges against an Indianapolis man Friday following the stabbing deaths days apart of two women in their 50s.

Shannon Lassere, 58, was found dead on Jan. 27 and Marianne Weis, 52, on Feb. 1 on the city’s far east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. They were found dead within a block of each other.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined both died from multiple sharp force injuries to the neck.

“No one deserves what these two women experienced,” acting IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. “This was brutal and evil.”

Multiple videos from businesses in the area showed Weis and a man together on the night she was killed, the department said.

Detectives tracked down the man on Tuesday, and a search warrant the next day at the apartment where he had been staying turned up shoes with both victims’ blood and jeans soaking in bleach in a bucket in the bathtub, police said.

The man was taken into custody on a probation violation out of LaPorte County and has remained in custody since then, police said.

The Associated Press

