Man accused of stalking outside Taylor Swift’s Manhattan home to receive psychiatric treatment

By The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 5:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer’s Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday.

David Crowe, 33, was arrested three times late last month in front of the pop star’s home in Manhattan’s exclusive Tribeca neighborhood. The Seattle resident faced charges of stalking, harassment and contempt.

Prosecutors have said Crowe violated a protective order issued Jan. 24 mandating he stay away from Swift and her home on the same day it was issued.

Crowe was found unfit to stand trial after a psychiatric exam, and the case was dismissed. He will be committed to the custody of the Office of Mental Health to receive treatment, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“We are pleased that all parties now agree to the obvious truth that Mr. Crowe is too ill to proceed, and that he requires treatment, not jail,” Katherine LeGeros Bajuk of New York County Defender Services said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to ensuring Mr. Crowe is provided with the psychiatric treatment and supportive social services he needs to achieve a successful and stable re-entry into society.”

Crowe had been spotted near the singer’s home about 30 times since Nov. 25, according to court documents.

Swift’s Manhattan townhouse has been the scene of several break-ins when Swift wasn’t there, including by some who were identified as stalkers.

A representative for the singer did not return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

