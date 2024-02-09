Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 9, 2024 9:24 pm.

A man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in North York Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man conscious and breathing. He was taken to a nearby hospital via emergency run.

Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other but provided no further details or suspect description.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

5h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

7h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

9h ago

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

5h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

7h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

8h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

6h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.
2:28
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday

Toronto could see daytime temperatures of 13 C on Friday, with record-setting potential for this time of the year. The downside is that it will be rainy to start the weekend, with a cool down and possible snow next week.
1:46
A global chain of lights for rare diseases
A global chain of lights for rare diseases

A Mississauga woman is rallying communities to light up for Rare Disease Day. Videographer Audra Brown with how a global "chain of lights" will light up the world on February 29th in support of the 300 million people living with rare diseases.

More Videos