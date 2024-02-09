Man seriously injured in North York stabbing
Posted February 9, 2024 9:24 pm.
A man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in North York Friday night.
Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.
When they arrived they found a man conscious and breathing. He was taken to a nearby hospital via emergency run.
Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other but provided no further details or suspect description.