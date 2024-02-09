Meta removes Instagram and Facebook accounts for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei listens to a speaker during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 9:19 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 9:26 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Meta has removed Instagram and Facebook accounts run on behalf of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after criticism over his support for Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the monthslong war still raging in the Gaza Strip, the company confirmed Friday.

Meta, based in Menlo Park, California, offered no specifics about its reasoning. However, it said it removed the accounts “for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy.”

“We do not allow organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on our platforms,” the policy states. That includes those designated as terrorists by the U.S. government.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khamenei and his vast patronage network inside Iran have long been targeted by American sanctions. Khamenei himself has been targeted by U.S. sanctions since 2019 by the administration of then-President Donald Trump as tensions began to spiral in the Middle East over Trump unilaterally withdrawing America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

However, pressure has been growing on online platforms to remove Khamenei in recent years, particularly after the mass protests that followed the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest allegedly over how she wore the mandated headscarf in Iran.

Khamenei’s use of Facebook has drawn criticism in the past. The social network has been banned in Iran since its 2009 disputed presidential election and the Green Movement protests that followed. Iran began blocking Instagram and Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service after the protests over Amini’s death.

Khamenei still maintains an account on X, formerly Twitter.

Khamenei and accounts associated with the supreme leader had been praising the Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage. Immediately after the attack, Khamenei backed Hamas in a speech, saying: “We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime.”

Iran has provided arms and support to Hamas, though Tehran isn’t believed to have directed the Oct. 7 attack. In the time since, Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip has killed over 27,000 Palestinians and sparked tensions across the wider Middle East. Iranian-backed militias like Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, also armed by Iran, have launched attacks against Israel in the time since.

Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League praised Meta’s decision.

“He’s used these platforms for years to incite violent antisemitism, to legitimize militant anti-zionism and to make genocidal threats,” Greenblatt wrote online.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal government's Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations Peoples have sole authority over the protection of their...

28m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in Ontario. Under the agreement, Premier Doug Ford's government...

8m ago

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added...

25m ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

3h ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal
Supreme Court upholds Ottawa's Indigenous child welfare act, denies Quebec's appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the federal government's Indigenous child welfare act is constitutional, affirming that First Nations Peoples have sole authority over the protection of their...

28m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in Ontario. Under the agreement, Premier Doug Ford's government...

8m ago

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added...

25m ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

14h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

15h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

15h ago

2:44
Raptors make moves at the NBA trade deadline
Raptors make moves at the NBA trade deadline

The Raptors made two trades before the trade deadline today, acquiring Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Spencer Dinwiddie. Lindsay Dunn has more on who the team had to give up.

15h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

17h ago

More Videos