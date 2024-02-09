Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2024 5:03 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,009.60, up 89.96 points):

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 8.56 per cent, to $3.68 on 6.6 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $46.03 on 5.9 million shares. 

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Up 68 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $23.64 on 5.0 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $43.26 on 4.8 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Down 22 cents, or 3.07 per cent, to $6.95 on 4.6 million shares. 

Manulife Gold Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 16 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $30.41 on 4.4 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Up 68 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $23.64. Telus Corp. has no plans to halt its own fibre network build in response to recent regulatory actions, but says the CRTC needs to strike a balance between promoting  competition and maintaining incentives for large carriers to invest in their networks. Telus reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shares of $288 million, up from $248 million a year earlier. The company said the profit amounted to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 17 cents per share in the last three months of 2022.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $46.03. Enbridge Inc. could benefit from increased volumes on its Mainline oil pipeline network if the startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is significantly delayed, the Calgary-based energy infrastructure firm said Friday. Enbridge reported a profit of $1.73 billion or 81 cents per share in its fourth quarter compared with loss a year earlier when it took a large non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The result compared with a loss of $1.07 billion or 53 cents per share in the last three months of 2022 when the company took at $2.5-billion charge related to its gas transmission business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

3h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

1h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

5h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

3h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

1h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

5h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

3h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

2h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

21h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

23h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

23h ago

More Videos