Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,009.60, up 89.96 points):

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 8.56 per cent, to $3.68 on 6.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $46.03 on 5.9 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Up 68 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $23.64 on 5.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $43.26 on 4.8 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Down 22 cents, or 3.07 per cent, to $6.95 on 4.6 million shares.

Manulife Gold Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 16 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $30.41 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Up 68 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $23.64. Telus Corp. has no plans to halt its own fibre network build in response to recent regulatory actions, but says the CRTC needs to strike a balance between promoting competition and maintaining incentives for large carriers to invest in their networks. Telus reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shares of $288 million, up from $248 million a year earlier. The company said the profit amounted to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 17 cents per share in the last three months of 2022.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $46.03. Enbridge Inc. could benefit from increased volumes on its Mainline oil pipeline network if the startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is significantly delayed, the Calgary-based energy infrastructure firm said Friday. Enbridge reported a profit of $1.73 billion or 81 cents per share in its fourth quarter compared with loss a year earlier when it took a large non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The result compared with a loss of $1.07 billion or 53 cents per share in the last three months of 2022 when the company took at $2.5-billion charge related to its gas transmission business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9,2024.

The Canadian Press