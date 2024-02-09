Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) headquarters is seen in Toronto
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) headquarters is seen in Toronto, on Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2024 4:40 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 4:45 pm.

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124.

When the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) reached new contract deals with the provincial government they left some issues to be decided by an arbitrator.

The teachers and government agreed to an additional 0.75 per cent in each of the first two years of their previous contract in order to compensate for lost wages under Bill 124, but the amount for the third year was left to arbitration.

The unions announced Friday that the arbitrator has awarded an additional 2.75 per cent for the third year, amounts that are on top of the one per cent raises each year that were part of the previous contract under Bill 124.

That law capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years.

“The Ford Conservative government never should have illegally interfered in collective bargaining and suppressed the wages of Ontario’s lowest-paid education workers – or any public sector workers at all,” said Rod McGee, custodian and president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions (OSBBU).

“This remedy – that we’re only getting because we fought back against Ford’s Bill 124 – is the least that’s owed to educational assistants, caretakers, school secretaries, early childhood educators, and the thousands of other frontline education workers who are the backbone of our kids’ public schools.”

An Ontario court has declared it unconstitutional, ruling that it infringes on the workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

The government appealed and the Appeal Court is set to issue a ruling on Monday.

More to come

