Robert Badinter, who led France to end the death penalty and fought Holocaust denial, has died at 95

FILE - Former French Justice Minister Robert Badinter attends a ceremony at The Cour de Cassation, France's highest judicial court at the Paris courthouse, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Robert Badinter, who led the campaign to abolish France's death penalty in the 1980s, has died at age 95. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Badinter, a former justice minister and revered human rights defender, as a ''figure of the century'' who ''never ceased to plead for the ideas of the Enlightenment.'' (AP Photo/Francois Mori, pool, File) AP

By Angela Charlton, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 2:00 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 2:12 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Robert Badinter, who spearheaded the drive to abolish France’s death penalty, campaigned against antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and led a European body dealing with the legal fallout of Yugoslavia’s breakup, has died. He was 95.

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Badinter, a revered human rights defender and former justice minister, as a ‘’figure of the century’’ who ‘’never ceased to advocate for the ideas of the Enlightenment.’’ The French Justice Ministry on Friday confirmed Badinter’s death, without providing details.

A famed lawyer and thinker, Badinter was best known for his sustained push to end capital punishment. He described seeing one of his own clients lose his head to a guillotine, used up until the 1970s to kill criminals in France.

As justice minister under then-President Francois Mitterrand, Badinter overcame public opposition and won parliamentary support for abolishing the death penalty in 1981.

Born in Paris in 1928 to a Jewish family, Badinter saw Nazi horrors and France’s collaboration up close during World War II, and lost his father in the Sobibor death camp, according to Macron’s office. As a lawyer, he later pursued a notorious Holocaust denier in court.

Badinter went on to lead France’s Constitutional Court, served as a senator for 16 years, and was seen as a moral compass for many in France for his defense of human rights.

In 1991, Badinter led an arbitration body set up by the European Economic Community to provide the Peace Conference on Yugoslavia with legal advice after two of the country’s six republics – Slovenia and Croatia – had declared independence. The Badinter Commission, as the body became known, was made up of presidents of constitutional courts of the member nations of the EEC, precursor to the EU.

The Badinter Commission issued 15 legal opinions between 1991 and 1993, including one saying that the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia had dissolved. That paved the way for international recognition of Slovenia and Croatia as sovereign countries in 1992.

The Badinter Commission also declared the borders between former Yugoslav republics as international frontiers between newly independent countries that could only be changed through diplomacy, and not by force. Despite the legal pronouncements, wars raged in the 1990s in Croatia and later Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and displacing the largest number of refugees in Europe since World War II.

Macron will preside over a special national homage to Badinter, the president’s office said.

In his statement, Macron honored the memory of a ‘’wise man of the republic,’’ who, ‘’after having experienced the tragedy of the century, embodied the most beautiful part of hope.’’

___

Barbara Surk in Nice, France, contributed.

Angela Charlton, The Associated Press


Top Stories

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

2h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

8m ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

2h ago

Online reviews: The good the bad and the ugly
Online reviews: The good the bad and the ugly

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation fraud across the GTA, CityNews has been looking at ways to prevent consumers from becoming victims. Today, we’re taking a look at online reviews. When...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

