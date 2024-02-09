Scarlett Johansson and Dan Marino have fun with almost being champions in Super Bowl commercial

FILE - Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2023. Marino and actress Scarlett Johansson will star in the Super Bowl commercial that will focus on M&Ms candy being the comfort fun food while watching the big game. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 6:24 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 6:56 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Actor Scarlett Johansson and NFL legend Dan Marino come from different professions, but they have two things in common: Both have a sweet tooth and an infatuation with M&Ms.

Johansson and Marino will star in the Super Bowl commercial that will focus on the candy being the comfort fun food while watching the big game. Both will be placed in a humorous scenario around the theme, poking fun at their respective “almost champion” status from her Oscars and his Super Bowl loss.

The commercial will also have guest appearances from former NFL players Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith.

Johansson is so much of a Marino fan that she agreed to do the commercial before even knowing M&Ms was the brand behind it. Thankfully, she’s a lover of the candy too — particularly the peanut butter version.

“Some creative brain stuck us together,” said Johansson, who has starred in the films “Black Widow,” “Lucy” and “Asteroid City.” “I was pretty excited about it, mostly because I was excited to work with Dan. I didn’t want to geek out, but I couldn’t wait to meet him. As soon as my agent said Dan Marino’s name, I was like ‘Yes, this is awesome. What is this for?’ ”

Johansson added: “This commercial is so exciting. I mean, I’m like a massive peanut butter M&M fan, so that brings me even more excitement.”

Marino likes the chocolate variety, but he was just as enthused to work with Johansson. He and Johansson didn’t mind that the commercial poked a little fun at them.

“Life goes on,” said the Hall of Fame quarterback who played 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and competed in the 1985 Super Bowl. “I played in one Super Bowl and didn’t win. But time passes, and that’s not going to happen. I think if we can have fun all together, make a fun Super Bowl commercial, it’s OK. Almost champions, the comfort, the fun of doing a Super Bowl commercial. That’s perfect for me.”

___

To see more of AP’s Super Bowl coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

2h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

4h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

6h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

2h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

4h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

6h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

5h ago

2:38
Can you really trust online reviews these days?
Can you really trust online reviews these days?

How much do you rely on reviews online? One review watchdog speaks with CityNews about the problem of fake reviews and how they harm consumers looking to hire a business. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

3h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

23h ago

2:28
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday

Toronto could see daytime temperatures of 13 C on Friday, with record-setting potential for this time of the year. The downside is that it will be rainy to start the weekend, with a cool down and possible snow next week.
More Videos