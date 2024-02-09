Senegal’s president defends delaying elections in exclusive interview as protests erupt nationwide

Senegal President Macky Sall poses during an interview with The Associated Press at the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)

By Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 10:59 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 11:26 pm.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall defended his decision to postpone elections as violent protests erupted across the country on Friday.

In his first interview since announcing the delay, Sall brushed off allegations that the decision was unconstitutional and that he’d created a constitutional crisis, saying the country needed more time to resolve controversies over the disqualification of some candidates and a conflict between the legislative and judicial branches of government.

But much of the public fears that Sall, who faces term limits, is just seeking to delay leaving office.

Senegal is one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, but the presidential vote has been dogged by controversies from deadly protests that resulted in Sall announcing that he would not seek a third term, to the disqualification of two opposition leaders by the highest election authority.

Sall denied that he’s trying to hold on to power. “I am absolutely seeking for nothing except to leave a country in peace and stability,” said Sall. “I am completely ready to pass the baton. I have always been programmed for that.”

Sall spoke to the AP inside the presidential palace in the capital, Dakar, while outside, hundreds of protestors took to the streets, burning tires, throwing stones and blocking traffic as security forces used tear gas to disperse them. At least one student was killed on a school campus following demonstrations in the country’s northern city of Saint Louis, according to a statement from the public prosecutor.

“Our future is at stake, we have to fight,” said Mohamed Sene, a protestor in Dakar.

Sall, who came to power in 2012 and is set to finish his two terms on April 2, postponed elections scheduled for Feb. 25 just as campaigning was set to begin.

Sall’s bid to delay the election came amid tensions over who was allowed to run. The Constitutional Council, the highest election authority, blocked a major party candidate because he held dual citizenship with France at the time he filed to run. Karim Wade, the son of a former president and candidate for the Senegalese Democratic Party, accused two Council members of corruption and appealed to parliament to delay the election.

Sall said his decision to intervene was necessary to prevent worse electoral chaos.

“I don’t want to leave behind a country that will immediately plunge into major difficulties,” said Sall. “I am saying now that I am going to work for appeasement, for conditions that will allow the country to be peaceful … let’s all hold inclusive discussions before we go to elections,” he said.

Senegal’s parliament voted Monday to delay the election until Dec. 15 in a chaotic process that took place after opposition lawmakers were forcefully removed from the chambers.

The constitution empowers the Constitutional Council to reschedule the vote in certain circumstances including “the death, permanent incapacity or withdrawal” of candidates. But parliament’s attempts to change the legislation violates some clauses of the current constitution, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

Earlier this week, more than a dozen opposition candidates filed an appeal with the supreme court to overturn the decree.

The Constitutional Council is expected to rule within approximately a week as to whether it agrees with the parliament’s conclusion. However, when pressed, Sall wouldn’t say whether he would accept the court’s decision if it rejected the delay.

“It is too early for me to consider this prospect … When the decision is made, I will be able to say what I will do,” he said.

Conflicts analysts say the postponement of the election in a country that used to be seen as a beacon of democratic stability is likely to accelerate democratic decline in West Africa, a region plagued by coups and insecurity.

“The current trend threatens to tarnish Senegal’s reputation and risks enabling anti-democratic practices by elected leaders in other West African countries,” said Mucahid Durmaz, a senior analyst at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

Senegalese faith in democracy has significantly declined under Sall, with more than half of citizens saying their country is less democratic now than it was five years ago, according to Afrobarometer, an independent survey research network. Rights groups accuse authorities of repressing the media, civil society and the opposition. Human Rights Watch said nearly 1,000 opposition members and activists have been arrested across the country in the last three years.

Two experts at the U.S. Institutes of Peace wrote that Sall was responsible for the crisis he cited to delay the election, calling them “disputes that his administration, and a presidentially appointed constitutional council, have largely created by barring prominent opposition figures or their parties from the electoral process.”

Several opposition members, including Sall’s strongest opponent, Ousmane Sonko, have been imprisoned.

Sonko’s candidacy was also rejected, due to a conviction by the Supreme Court for defamation against a minister. Sonko’s supporters maintain his legal troubles were part of a government effort to derail his candidacy for this year’s elections.

On Friday, Sall called on the international community to show restraint and understanding while Senegal was going through a challenging time. He said the path forward includes launching a national dialogue, which could begin as early as next week. The goal is to foster trust and create an inclusive environment for elections, he said.

“During periods of fragility, we have to be careful … The country must navigate this stage of electoral transition with complete lucidity and tranquility, so that the country continues to move forward,” said Sall.

But a Senegal expert said the only way out of the current crisis is for the government to release opposition candidates from jail, for Sall to end his tenure on time and for the Constitutional Council to annul the decree.

“Senegal is in real danger of plunging into violence and chaos,” said Alioune Tine, founder of Afrikajom Center, a West African think tank. “It’s a citizens’ revolution against dictatorship and there’s no end in sight,” he said.

___

Associated Press reporter Babacar Dione contributed from Dakar.

Sam Mednick, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

9h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

7h ago

SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland
SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland

The province's police watchdog has determined police did not commit a criminal offence in the death of a 14-year-old who was struck outside Canada's Wonderland and later died. The Special Investigations...

4h ago

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

9h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

7h ago

SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland
SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland

The province's police watchdog has determined police did not commit a criminal offence in the death of a 14-year-old who was struck outside Canada's Wonderland and later died. The Special Investigations...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

6h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

9h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

8h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.
2:28
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday

Toronto could see daytime temperatures of 13 C on Friday, with record-setting potential for this time of the year. The downside is that it will be rainy to start the weekend, with a cool down and possible snow next week.
More Videos