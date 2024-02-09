Spanish farmers stage a 4th day of tractor protests over EU policies and competition

A farmer stands on a tractor while taking part in a protest, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. For three non stop days farmers across Spain have staged tractor protests across the country, blocking highways and causing traffic jams to demand changes in European Union policies and funds and measures to combat production cost hikes. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 6:21 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 6:26 am.

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Spanish farmers on tractors blocked highways and some city streets Friday in a fourth consecutive day of protest against European Union agriculture policies and to demand measures to offset production cost increases, reduced profits and competition from non-EU countries.

The actions follow similar ones in France, Poland, Greece and other EU member nations in recent weeks. Farmers complain that the 27-nation bloc’s environmental and other policies are a financial burden and make their products more expensive than foreign imports.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has made some concessions to farmers over the last few weeks, including shelving plans to halve the use of pesticides and other dangerous substances.

In Spain, farmers maintain that a law aimed at guaranteeing wholesale major supermarket buyers pay fair prices for their goods is not being enforced while consumer prices soar.

Friday’s protests centered around the northern cities of Oviedo, Pamplona and Zaragoza, with tractors clogging several city streets and commuter roads. In many places, farmers had kept their protests going overnight.

A group not affiliated with Spain’s three main farming organizations has called for farmers to move on Madrid at midnight for a Saturday protest near the headquarters of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist party.

The demonstrations are expected to continue over the coming weeks with a major protest being organized in the capital for Feb. 21.

Several Spanish media reports have linked many of the protests to conservative and right-wing groups.

Police said 20 people have been arrested during this week’s demonstrations.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...

13h ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

25m ago

'My memory is fine': Special counsel alleges Biden couldn't recall personal milestones
'My memory is fine': Special counsel alleges Biden couldn't recall personal milestones

The longstanding concerns about President Joe Biden's age and memory intensified on Thursday after the release of a special counsel's report investigating his possession of classified documents. The...

37m ago

Top Stories

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...

13h ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

25m ago

'My memory is fine': Special counsel alleges Biden couldn't recall personal milestones
'My memory is fine': Special counsel alleges Biden couldn't recall personal milestones

The longstanding concerns about President Joe Biden's age and memory intensified on Thursday after the release of a special counsel's report investigating his possession of classified documents. The...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

11h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

12h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

12h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

14h ago

2:48
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft

Auto theft is being described as a national crisis as an estimate 90,000 vehicles are stolen across Canada each year. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Prime Minister is considering stiffer penalties for criminals.

14h ago

More Videos