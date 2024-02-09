Statistics Canada to release January jobs report this morning

Statistics Canada is set to release January job numbers this morning. A man walks though a downtown Toronto office building with other buildings reflected in a window in this June 11, 2019 photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release January job numbers this morning. 

RBC says it expects Canadian employers added 10,000 jobs last month, which won’t be enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising amid population growth.

The bank says the unemployment rate likely rose to 5.9 per cent, up from 5.8 per cent in December.

Canada’s labour market has cooled significantly over the last year as high interest rates have weighed on the economy.

Economists expect this trend to continue in 2024, which could push the unemployment rate even higher. 

Wage growth, which has remained strong as workers seek compensation for inflation, is also expected to slow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

