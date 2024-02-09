Stock market today: Tokyo hits 30-year high, with many Asian markets shut for Lunar New Year holiday

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 3:00 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 3:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Friday as Tokyo’s benchmark momentarily touched a 34-year high, while many regional markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose nearly 0.1% to 36,897.42, slipping back from earlier gains that took it briefly to a 34-year high.

Investors were encouraged by remarks by Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida, who hinted the central bank will maintain its easy monetary policy stance even after ending its current negative benchmark rate.

Some issues benefited from the previous day’s earnings reports. SoftBank Group Corp. jumped 8.7% after recording a quarterly profit following a year of red ink. But Nissan stock plunged 12% after the automaker reported its profit fell.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added nearly 0.1% to 7,644.80. Thailand’s SET edged 0.1% higher.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks ticked higher on signs that the job market remains remarkably solid. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1% to 4,997.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also set an all-time high after gaining 0.1% to 38,726.33. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 15,793.71.

During the day, the S&P 500 briefly topped the 5,000 level for the first time. Such milestones don’t mean much in a market that’s supposed to be dictated by math and dollars and cents. But it can offer a psychological boost for a market that can often move on emotion as well.

“It is a great reminder of how far we’ve come, and it wasn’t that long ago that everyone on TV was telling us about a near certain bear market and recession,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

The U.S. economy has blown past earlier expectations for a recession, and the latest show of strength came from a report indicating fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. The number remains low relative to history, even if layoffs at Google’s parent company, Macy’s and other big-name companies have been getting attention recently.

In prior months, such a report may have hurt the stock market because of concerns that it would mean a longer wait for cuts to interest rates from the Federal Reserve. But investors have been coming around to the idea that good news on the economy is good for stocks because it will drive profits for companies.

The latest set of earnings reports from big U.S. companies also kept the stock market mixed overall.

The Walt Disney Co. jumped 11.5% after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It benefited from cost cuts and growth at its theme parks.

Ralph Lauren was another winner, rising 16.8% after its profit and revenue topped Wall Street’s forecasts. It said it saw strong holiday sales around the world, led by Asia.

U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings, a U.K.-based semiconductor company, soared 47.9% after it also topped analysts’ expectations.

Helping to offset those gains was PayPal, which slumped 11.2% even though it reported stronger profit than expected. It gave a forecast for expected profit across 2024 that fell short of analysts’.

S&P Global was also one of the heavier weights on the S&P 500 and fell 5% after reporting weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

New York Community Bancorp had another sharp zigzag day and went from an early loss of nearly 10% to a gain and back to a loss of 6.5%. Its stock has dropped nearly 60% since it shocked investors across the banking industry with a surprise loss last week, and Moody’s cut its credit-rating to “junk” status earlier this week.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.15% from 4.12% late Wednesday.

Traders have taken heed of warnings from the Federal Reserve that its first cut to rates following years of rapid hikes won’t come soon, which has pushed the yield up this month.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 6 cents to $76.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 16 cents to $81.47 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 149.39 Japanese yen from 149.32 yen. The euro cost $1.0771, down from $1.0780.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'
Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were "extremely tinted front windows." A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer...

7h ago

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

8h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

6h ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

8h ago

Top Stories

Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'
Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were "extremely tinted front windows." A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer...

7h ago

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

8h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

6h ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

8h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

9h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

9h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

10h ago

2:48
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft

Auto theft is being described as a national crisis as an estimate 90,000 vehicles are stolen across Canada each year. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Prime Minister is considering stiffer penalties for criminals.

11h ago

More Videos