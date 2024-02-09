‘I think I should get a re-test’: Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking ‘G’ exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad’s car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region.

An officer with York Regional Police stopped the driver on westbound Bloomington Road west of Yonge Street, near the border of Aurora and Richmond Hill, but it is unclear when it happened.

Police say he was travelling 131 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, which carries an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and having your vehicle impounded for 14 days.

“You are being charged with operating a motor vehicle 40 kilometres or more over the speed limit in an under 80 kilometres an hour zone. The second one is for speeding, 131 kilometres an hour in a posted 50,” the officer tells the driver in a video posted to X on Friday.

Speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit constitutes stunt driving in Ontario.

“You understand that’s stunt driving, right?” the officer tells the driver in the video.

The driver can be heard trying to negotiate his way out of a stunt driving charge.

“May I return to G2?,” the driver asks the officer. “I think I should get a re-test because of this offence.”

The driver pleads his case to the officer saying he only got his G licence 10 minutes ago and he didn’t realize the speed limit on the road he was travelling on.

“I thought the limit was like 90 here,” he says.

“It’s 50! Look at the signs, everywhere up and down the street. You passed a school,” the officer stresses to him.

The driver goes on to say he has a clean record, to which the officer replies, “Not today, that’s crazy speed.”

But the officer remains optimistic in knowing that the driver has learned his lesson.

“I have a feeling you have learned and I have a feeling I’m not going to see you in this capacity ever again,” he says.

“I hope we never meet again,” the driver replies.

Police said 118 stunt driving charges have been laid against drivers in York Region in January, which has nearly surpassed the highest total (125) for any month in 2023.

With files from Kyle Hocking