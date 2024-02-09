‘I think I should get a re-test’: Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking ‘G’ exam

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 9, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 3:11 pm.

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad’s car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region.

An officer with York Regional Police stopped the driver on westbound Bloomington Road west of Yonge Street, near the border of Aurora and Richmond Hill, but it is unclear when it happened.

Police say he was travelling 131 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, which carries an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and having your vehicle impounded for 14 days.

“You are being charged with operating a motor vehicle 40 kilometres or more over the speed limit in an under 80 kilometres an hour zone. The second one is for speeding, 131 kilometres an hour in a posted 50,” the officer tells the driver in a video posted to X on Friday.

Speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit constitutes stunt driving in Ontario.

“You understand that’s stunt driving, right?” the officer tells the driver in the video.

The driver can be heard trying to negotiate his way out of a stunt driving charge.

“May I return to G2?,” the driver asks the officer. “I think I should get a re-test because of this offence.”

The driver pleads his case to the officer saying he only got his G licence 10 minutes ago and he didn’t realize the speed limit on the road he was travelling on.

“I thought the limit was like 90 here,” he says.

“It’s 50! Look at the signs, everywhere up and down the street. You passed a school,” the officer stresses to him.

The driver goes on to say he has a clean record, to which the officer replies, “Not today, that’s crazy speed.”

But the officer remains optimistic in knowing that the driver has learned his lesson.

“I have a feeling you have learned and I have a feeling I’m not going to see you in this capacity ever again,” he says.

“I hope we never meet again,” the driver replies.

Police said 118 stunt driving charges have been laid against drivers in York Region in January, which has nearly surpassed the highest total (125) for any month in 2023.

With files from Kyle Hocking

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

2h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

2h ago

Online reviews: The good the bad and the ugly
Online reviews: The good the bad and the ugly

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation fraud across the GTA, CityNews has been looking at ways to prevent consumers from becoming victims. Today, we’re taking a look at online reviews. When...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports
Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports

The City of Toronto said traffic agents have led to a definite improvement in traffic flow on King Street since they were deployed late last year. According to new data, at the intersection of King...

29m ago

Top Stories

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

2h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

2h ago

Online reviews: The good the bad and the ugly
Online reviews: The good the bad and the ugly

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation fraud across the GTA, CityNews has been looking at ways to prevent consumers from becoming victims. Today, we’re taking a look at online reviews. When...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports
Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports

The City of Toronto said traffic agents have led to a definite improvement in traffic flow on King Street since they were deployed late last year. According to new data, at the intersection of King...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

2h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

18h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

20h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

20h ago

2:23
Alive House Foundation focuses on issues related to refugee homelessness
Alive House Foundation focuses on issues related to refugee homelessness

A Black non-profit organization, Alive House Foundation, hopes to offer affordable housing solutions, skill training programs, job placement, and advocacy with a focus on refugees and newcomers. Brandon Rowe reports.

20h ago

More Videos