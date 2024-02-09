Telus reports Q4 profit and revenue up from year earlier

The Telus offices are seen in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2024 8:18 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 8:26 am.

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shares of $288 million, up from $248 million a year earlier.

The company says the profit amounted to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 17 cents per share in the last three months of 2022.

Operating revenue and other income totalled $5.20 billion, up from $5.06 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 24 cents per share for its fourth quarter, the same as its fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter, Telus says it saw 404,000 net customer additions, including 126,000 mobile phones and 203,000 connected devices as well as 36,000 internet, 23,000 TV and 23,000 security customer connections. 

Telus says residential voice connections were down by 7,000 in the quarter.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy...

breaking

15m ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

1h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

11h ago

Feds investing $3.1B to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Premier Doug Ford, are set to announce $3.1 billion in health-care funding for Ontario. In exchange, the Ford government has committed to spending that money...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in January, first decline since December 2022

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy...

breaking

15m ago

Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today
Springlike warmup in Toronto expected to shatter decades-old temperature record today

Despite nearing the middle of February it's going to feel more like the middle of spring in Toronto and the GTA as we head into the weekend with the city on track to break an 86-year-old temperature record. A...

1h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

11h ago

Feds investing $3.1B to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Premier Doug Ford, are set to announce $3.1 billion in health-care funding for Ontario. In exchange, the Ford government has committed to spending that money...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.

12h ago

2:59
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning
Snake and Coyote sightings prompt warning

Mississauga Animal Services is sending a warning to residents after a snake and a coyote were spotted during two separate incidents in the city. Reporter David Zura has the details.

14h ago

2:46
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad
Martin Scorsese features UFOs in new Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese creates an out-of-this-world Super Bowl ad. Plus, a world record goes up in flames, and a "goodbye pizza" is helping couples break up ahead of Valentine's Day. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

14h ago

2:33
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations
Business Report: Bell cutting job, selling radio stations

Bell is making major cutbacks in its media division. Plus, Taylor Swift means big business for Disney, while Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart over cereal. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

2:48
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft
Prime Minister to consider stiffer penalties for auto theft

Auto theft is being described as a national crisis as an estimate 90,000 vehicles are stolen across Canada each year. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Prime Minister is considering stiffer penalties for criminals.

15h ago

More Videos