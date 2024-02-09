‘Pissed off’ Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a ‘garbage decision’

Trudeau
PM Trudeau speaks to reporters about media layoffs in Canada during a health care announcement on Friday, February 9, 2024. CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 9, 2024 1:06 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 1:10 pm.

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country’s ailing media industry, calling Thursday’s mass layoffs by Bell Media a “garbage decision” that he claims is eroding journalism and democracy in Canada.

“I’m furious,” a seething Trudeau said when asked about the layoffs, which will see some CTV newscasts cancelled and dozens of radio stations either sold or shuttered.

“That’s a significant divestiture. It’s because it’s not a viable business anymore,” said Bell chief legal and regulatory officer Robert Malcolmson in an interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday.

“We will continue to operate ones that are viable, but this is a business that is going in the wrong direction.”

Trudeau wasn’t buying it, blasting Bell, and other corporate entities, for using, and then abandoning journalists and their local audiences.

“We’ve seen over the past years journalistic outlets, radio stations, small community newspapers bought up by corporate entities, who then lay off journalists, change the quality of offering to people and then when people don’t watch as much or engage as much, the corporate entity says ‘Oh see, they’re not profitable anymore, we’re going to sell them off.'”

“This is the erosion, not just of journalism, of quality local journalism at a time when people need it more than ever given misinformation and disinformation, but it’s eroding our very democracy.”

“And over the past years corporate Canada, and there are many culprits on this, have abdicated their responsibilities toward the communities that they have always made very good profits off of in various ways.”

The Bell Media layoffs came after the telecom and media giant was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief — a fact that infuriated Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge who said Bell broke its promise to invest the relief cash into news.

“They are not going bankrupt. They’re still making billions of dollars. They’re still a very profitable company,” St-Onge said Thursday on Parliament Hill.

“And they still have the capacity and the means to hold their end of the bargain, which is to deliver news reports.”

Trudeau hinted that his government would address the situation with corporations, but didn’t provide specifics.

“Canadians need to demand better, as we will be demanding better from corporate leaders like in this case, Bell, that are eroding Canadians’ ability to know each other, to trust each other and to trust in the country and the future we are building together.”

“So yeah I’m pretty pissed off about what’s just happened.”

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

1h ago

Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports
Traffic agents improving traffic flow on King for streetcars, new data reports

The City of Toronto said traffic agents have led to a definite improvement in traffic flow on King Street since they were deployed late last year. According to new data, at the intersection of King...

16m ago

Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis
Feds investing $3.1B over 3 years to alleviate Ontario health-care crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the federal government is giving Ontario $3.1 billion in funding over the next three years aimed at easing the health-care crisis in the province. Ontario...

42m ago

Bank of Canada expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain
Bank of Canada expected to take its time with interest rate cuts after January's job gain

The Bank of Canada will be in no rush to cut interest rates after Statistics Canada reported a larger-than-expected employment gain last month, economists say. The federal agency's labour force survey...

38m ago

