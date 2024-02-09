Vaughan man charged for pointing shotgun at and threatening youths

A Vaughan man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at two youths last weekend.

York Regional Police say a man called police on Sunday to report that his son and a friend had gun point at them while they were walking.

Investigators learned that two youths were walking in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Pine Heights Drive on Feb. 3 and taking photos of themselves when they were approached by someone who exited a nearby home.

It is alleged the suspect pointed a shotgun at the pair and told them to leave the area. As they started to leave the suspect allegedly drove onto the sidewalk in front of them and again made a threats toward them before driving away.

Police identified a suspect and executed a search warrant at his home. Investigators have charged 44-year-old Elton Lamce with possession of a weapon, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

Officers also seized a number of firearms, including the shotgun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact police.