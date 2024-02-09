White House downplays Biden, national security aide’s blunt comments on Israel

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2024 7:44 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2024 7:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Friday sought to downplay sharp criticism levied against Israel by President Joe Biden and a senior national security official over how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has conducted Israel’s four-month-old war aimed at rooting out Hamas militants from Gaza.

Biden, speaking to reporters Thursday evening, called Israel’s military operations in Gaza “over the top” and said the suffering of innocent people has “got to stop.” While Biden has previously expressed concern about the mounting Palestinian civilian toll — more than 27,000 have been killed in Gaza since the conflict erupted — his direct criticism of the Israelis has been muted.

Then on Friday, the New York Times reported it had obtained a recording in which the president’s deputy principal national security adviser, Jon Finer, expressed a “lack of confidence” in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government during a meeting with Arab American and Muslim community leaders this week. The White House National Security Council confirmed that Finer’s comments, as reported by the Times, were accurate.

An administration official told The Associated Press that Finer was speaking specifically about the Netanyahu government’s commitment to pursuing a two-state solution — one in which Israel would co-exist with an independent Palestinian state — once the war ends. Netanyahu throughout his political career has consistently opposed the creation of a Palestinian state.

“The President and Mr. Finer were reflecting on concerns we have had for some time and will continue to have as the Israeli operation proceeds, about the loss of Palestinian lives in this conflict and the need to reduce civilian harm,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “The President has made clear since the first days of this conflict that we share the aim of defeating Hamas, but that Israel must reduce, as much as possible, the impact of its operation on innocent civilians.”

Finer in the recording also spoke of “missteps” by the Biden administration and expressed regret that the administration may have left a “a very damaging impression” early in the war with its “wholly inadequate public accounting for how much the president, the administration and the country values the lives of Palestinians.”

The comments appear to reflect a growing frustration in the White House with the conflict that was sparked on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 others hostage. Earlier pauses in fighting led to release of mostly women and children taken by Hamas, but U.S. officials believe more than 100 remain in captivity.

Biden on Thursday said he hasn’t given up on a U.S.-Egypt-Qatar effort to get the two sides to agree to an extended pause in fighting to facilitate the release of the remaining hostages.

Hamas, however, has demanded that Israel release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and end the war as part of a hostage deal. Netanyahu has refused to agree to those terms.

Biden said he still is hopeful that a deal can be worked out that might create a path to ending the war.

“I am pushing very hard now to deal with this hostage cease-fire,” Biden said. “I’ve been working tirelessly on this deal.”

Biden had dispatched Finer and other senior aides to Michigan on Thursday to meet with Arab American and Muslim community leaders as his administration has been looking to mend rifts with a key constituency in a 2024 battleground state.

Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Steven Benjamin, who directs the Office of Public Engagement, and Tom Perez, who leads the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, were among administration officials who took part in the Michigan visit.

Some of Biden’s campaign team have faced a tough reception from Michigan’s sizable Arab American and Muslim community.

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, and other campaign aides went to suburban Detroit late last month, but found a number of community leaders unwilling to meet with them.

Other community activists have gone even further as they press their disapproval of the president’s handling of the war and have formed a group called “Abandon Biden,” a movement discouraging voters from supporting the president in November.

Michigan has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation and over 310,000 residents are of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry. Nearly half of Dearborn’s roughly 110,000 residents claim Arab ancestry.

After Donald Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016, Wayne County and its large Muslim communities helped Biden retake the state for the Democrats in 2020 by a roughly 154,000-vote margin. Biden enjoyed a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in Dearborn and 5-1 advantage in Hamtramck, and he won Wayne County by more than 330,000 votes.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

12m ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

4h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

6h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

8h ago

Top Stories

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

12m ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

4h ago

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

6h ago

'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'
'Pissed off' Trudeau calls Bell Media layoffs a 'garbage decision'

While announcing a new $3.1 billion health-care funding deal with Ontario on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country's ailing media industry, calling Thursday's mass layoffs by Bell...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

6h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

5h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.
2:28
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday

Toronto could see daytime temperatures of 13 C on Friday, with record-setting potential for this time of the year. The downside is that it will be rainy to start the weekend, with a cool down and possible snow next week.
1:46
A global chain of lights for rare diseases
A global chain of lights for rare diseases

A Mississauga woman is rallying communities to light up for Rare Disease Day. Videographer Audra Brown with how a global "chain of lights" will light up the world on February 29th in support of the 300 million people living with rare diseases.

More Videos