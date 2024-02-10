$50K award offered for information about deaths of 3 endangered gray wolves in Oregon

By The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 3:22 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 3:26 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal agency is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the deaths of three endangered gray wolves from the same pack in southern Oregon.

The collars from two gray wolves sent a mortality signal Dec. 29. State wildlife officials responded and found three dead wolves, two with collars and one without, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement.

The collared wolves were an adult breeding female and a subadult from the Gearhart Mountain Pack. The other wolf killed was also a subadult.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it is aware of seven wolves remaining in the pack, including a breeding male.

Officials did not indicate in the statement how the wolves died. A phone message left Saturday seeking more information was not immediately returned.

Gray wolves are protected by federal law under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to hurt or kill them. The reward is for information leading to an arrest, criminal conviction or fine.

In Oregon, gray wolves are listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of the state.

The three wolves were killed east of Bly in southern Oregon’s Klamath County, or about 310 miles (499 kilometers) southeast of Portland. They were an area that wolves are known to inhabit, stretching across Klamath and Lake counties, just north of the Oregon-California border.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

2h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

1h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

5h ago

'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments
'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments

Chief Lynn Acoose says she's taking a step elders and past Indigenous leaders in her community have long been reluctant to. The chief of Zagime Anishinabek, home to several First Nations in southeastern...

5h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

2h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

1h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

5h ago

'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments
'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments

Chief Lynn Acoose says she's taking a step elders and past Indigenous leaders in her community have long been reluctant to. The chief of Zagime Anishinabek, home to several First Nations in southeastern...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.

16h ago

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

21h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

3:31
Toronto ringing in the year of the dragon
Toronto ringing in the year of the dragon

Lunar New Year celebrations are ramping up this weekend here in Toronto as we prepare to ring in the year of the Dragon. Omni News reporter, Ellen Ma, explains the significance of the year of the dragon, and how to take part in celebrations.
11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

23h ago

More Videos